BOK Financial Reports Record Annual Earnings of $501 million or $7.03 Per Share

TULSA, Okla., Jan. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BOK Financial (NASDAQ: BOKF) today reported net earnings applicable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2019 of $110 million, or $1.56 per diluted common share.

CEO Commentary

“The fourth quarter concluded our second-consecutive year of record earnings for the organization,” said Steven G. Bradshaw, president and chief executive officer. “Achieving our business integration and financial goals for CoBiz early in 2019 set the tone for a monumental year, and helped drive momentum in two of our high-growth markets. The balance between our banking and fee service businesses was evident all year, allowing us to continue our strong earnings growth even with industry headwinds intensifying. This is a testament to how BOK Financial has been carefully constructed over many years with the distinct ability to outperform in challenging conditions.”

Bradshaw continued, “While the economic and political environment in 2020 will bring its own set of challenges, our focus remains on the long-term. We fully expect that our approach to creating and sustaining earnings and growing shareholder value will continue to serve us well in 2020.”

2019 Financial Highlights

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2019 totaled $500.8 million or $7.03 per diluted share compared to $445.6 million or $6.63 per diluted share for the year ended December 31, 2018.

Net interest revenue totaled $1.1 billion, an increase of $128.0 million. CoBiz added $158.5 million to net interest revenue, including $37.8 million of net purchase accounting discount accretion for 2019. CoBiz added $43.1 million to net interest revenue for 2018. Net interest margin was 3.11 percent for 2019 compared to 3.20 percent for 2018.

Fees and commissions revenue increased $59.0 million to $702.2 million in 2019. Strong growth in brokerage and trading revenue and mortgage banking revenue, which were both positively affected by lower mortgage interest rates in 2019, contributed to the majority of the increase.

Operating expense totaled $1.1 billion in 2019, an increase of $104.2 million. We incurred $17.2 million of closing and integration costs in 2019 compared to $16.6 million in 2018. Expenses related to CoBiz operations were $84.0 million in 2019 and $29.7 million in 2018. Excluding these costs, operating expense increased $49.3 million or 5 percent, primarily related to growth in personnel expense.

Period-end loans were up $94 million to $21.8 billion at December 31, 2019 and period-end deposits grew $2.4 billion to $27.6 billion.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights

Net income was $110.4 million or $1.56 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $142.2 million or $2.00 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2019.

Net interest revenue totaled $270.2 million, a decrease of $8.8 million. Net interest margin was 2.88 percent compared to 3.01 percent in the third quarter of 2019. Lower loan discount accretion, changes in funding mix, and the two recent federal funds rate cuts by the Federal Reserve contributed to compression in the net interest margin.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Financial Highlights con’t

Fees and commissions revenue totaled $179.4 million, a decrease of $6.7 million, primarily due to a seasonal decline in mortgage banking revenue.

Operating expense increased $9.5 million to $288.8 million. Personnel expense increased $5.8 million while non-personnel expense increased $3.7 million over the third quarter of 2019.

A $19.0 million provision for credit losses was recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $12.0 million in the third quarter of 2019. The combined allowance for credit losses totaled $212 million or 0.98 percent of outstanding loans compared to $206 million or 0.92 percent in the previous quarter.

Average loans decreased $177 million to $22.2 billion while period-end loans decreased $534 million to $21.8 billion, largely due to decreases in commercial and commercial real estate loans.

Average deposits increased $1.4 billion to $27.1 billion and period-end deposits increased $1.5 billion to $27.6 billion.

Commercial banking contributed $81.7 million to net income, a decrease of $18.9 million compared to the prior quarter. Net interest revenue decreased by $16.7 million due to a decrease in loan volume combined with decreased yields. Average loans decreased by $126 million to $19.1 billion. Fee revenue decreased $2.8 million, largely due to lower syndication fees. Average deposits increased $587 million to $11.4 billion, including an increase in interest-bearing transaction deposits partially offset by a decrease in demand deposits.

Consumer banking contributed $8.3 million to net income, decreasing $8.4 million. Net interest revenue decreased $5.3 million, largely due to a lower yield on deposits sold to our Funds Management unit. Fee revenue decreased $6.6 million. A seasonal decline in mortgage production reduced mortgage banking revenue by $4.8 million. Mortgage production volume decreased $278 million to $635 million and gain on sale margin decreased 7 basis points to 1.44 percent.

Wealth Management contributed $22.9 million to net income, consistent with the prior quarter. Fee revenue increased $3.3 million, largely related to brokerage and trading revenue, partially offset by a $1.2 million decrease in net interest revenue. Total operating expenses increased $3.1 million, primarily related to variable compensation that is related to revenue growth. Assets under management or administration were $82.7 billion at December 31, 2019 compared to $80.8 billion at September 30, 2019. Fiduciary assets totaled $52.4 billion at December 31, 2019 and $49.3 billion at September 30, 2019.

Net Interest Revenue

Net interest revenue was $270.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an $8.8 million decrease compared to the third quarter of 2019. Discount accretion on acquired loans totaled $5.8 million for the fourth quarter and $10.9 million for the third quarter.

Average earning assets increased $415 million compared to the third quarter of 2019. Available for sale securities increased $586 million as we continue to position our balance sheet for the current rate environment. Average loan balances decreased $177 million and interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents increased $72 million. Growth in average earning assets was largely funded by a $1.5 billion increase in interest-bearing deposits while other borrowed funds decreased $863 million.

Net interest margin was 2.88 percent compared to 3.01 percent in the previous quarter. A decrease in demand deposits combined with an increase in receivables from trading activities reduced net interest margin by 9 basis points. Lower loan discount accretion reduced net interest margin by 6 basis points. A 3 basis point increase from higher loan fees was partially offset by spread compression.

The yield on average earning assets was 3.93 percent, a 32 basis point decrease from the prior quarter. The loan portfolio yield was 4.75 percent, down 37 basis points. The yield on the available for sale securities portfolio decreased 8 basis points to 2.52 percent while the yield on interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents decreased 80 basis points.

Funding costs were 1.40 percent, down 28 basis points. The cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 8 basis points to 1.09 percent. The cost of other borrowed funds was down 48 basis points to 1.83 percent.

Fees and Commissions Revenue

Fees and commissions revenue totaled $179.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, a decrease of $6.7 million compared to the third quarter of 2019.

Mortgage banking revenue decreased $4.8 million. Mortgage loan production volume decreased 30 percent, primarily due to seasonality. Other revenue decreased $2.3 million primarily due to lower revenue from repossessed oil and gas properties. Brokerage and trading revenue was unchanged from the previous quarter. Growth in trading revenue of $5.6 million was offset by decreases in customer hedging revenue and loan syndication fees. A decrease in overdraft service charges was offset by an increase in trust fees and commissions.

Operating Expense

Total operating expense was $288.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019, an increase of $9.5 million over the third quarter of 2019.

Personnel expense increased $5.8 million. Incentive compensation increased $4.3 million, primarily due to increased transaction activity in wealth management. The fourth quarter included approximately $2.0 million in severance costs due to realignment of personnel for the current operating environment.

Non-personnel expense increased $3.7 million over the third quarter of 2019. The fourth quarter included a $2.0 million charitable contribution to the BOKF Foundation, which provides support to many nonprofit partners in our communities.

Loans, Deposits and Capital

Loans

Outstanding loans were $21.8 billion at December 31, 2019, a decrease of $534 million compared September 30, 2019. General paydowns in energy and commercial real estate, along with two anticipated large year-end paydowns in commercial, contributed to the decline in balances.

Outstanding commercial loan balances decreased by $393 million or 3 percent compared to September 30, 2019. Services loan balances decreased $144 million. Energy loan balances decreased $141 million. Wholesale/retail sector loans decreased $88 million. Public finance loans decreased by $35 million and manufacturing loans decreased $33 million while other commercial and industrial loans increased $47 million.

Commercial real estate loan balances decreased $192 million or 4 percent compared to September 30, 2019. Loans secured by office buildings decreased $86 million. Loans secured by multifamily residential properties decreased $59 million. Loans secured by retail properties decreased $24 million and loans secured by other commercial real estate properties decreased $22 million.

Deposits

Period-end deposits totaled $27.6 billion at December 31, 2019, a $1.5 billion increase over September 30, 2019. A focus on deposit growth throughout the year led to the execution of several specific initiatives that resulted in large deposit acquisitions during the fourth quarter. Interest-bearing transaction account balances grew by $1.9 billion and demand deposit balances decreased $383 million. Average deposits were $27.1 billion at December 31, 2019, an increase of $1.4 billion compared to September 30, 2019. Total interest-bearing transaction deposits increased $1.6 billion, partially offset by a decrease in demand deposits of $147 million.

Capital

The company’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.39 percent at December 31, 2019. In addition, the company’s Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.39 percent, total capital ratio was 12.94 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.40 percent at December 31, 2019. At September 30, 2019, the company’s common equity Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.06 percent, Tier 1 capital ratio was 11.06 percent, total capital ratio was 12.56 percent, and leverage ratio was 8.41 percent.

The company’s tangible common equity ratio, a non-GAAP measure, was 8.98 percent at December 31, 2019 and 8.72 percent at September 30, 2019. The tangible common equity ratio is primarily based on total shareholders’ equity, which includes unrealized gains and losses on available for sale securities. The company has elected to exclude unrealized gains and losses from available for sale securities from its calculation of Tier 1 capital for regulatory capital purposes, consistent with the treatment under the previous capital rules.

The company repurchased 280,000 shares at an average price of $81.59 per share in the fourth quarter of 2019 and 336,713 shares at an average price of $77.03 in the third quarter of 2019.

Credit Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $294 million or 1.35 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at December 31, 2019, compared to $286 million or 1.28 percent at September 30, 2019. Nonperforming assets that are not guaranteed by U.S. government agencies totaled $195 million or 0.90 percent of outstanding loans and repossessed assets at December 31, 2019, compared to $187 million or 0.85 percent at September 30, 2019.

Nonaccruing loans were $181 million or 0.83 percent of outstanding loans at December 31, 2019. Nonaccruing commercial loans totaled $115 million or 0.82 percent of outstanding commercial loans. Nonaccruing commercial real estate loans totaled $28 million or 0.62 percent of outstanding commercial real estate loans. Nonaccruing residential mortgage loans totaled $38 million or 1.81 percent of outstanding residential mortgage loans.

Nonaccruing loans increased $8.5 million from September 30, 2019, primarily due to a $6.6 million multifamily community development credit. Nonaccruing energy loans also increased $2.8 million. New nonaccruing loans identified in the fourth quarter totaled $49 million, offset by $24 million in payments received and $14 million in charge-offs.

Potential problem loans, which are defined as performing loans that, based on known information, cause management concern as to the borrowers’ ability to continue to perform, totaled $160 million at December 31, compared to $143 million at September 30. The increase largely resulted from energy loans, partially offset by a decrease in loans secured by commercial real estate.

Net charge-offs were $12.5 million or 0.22 percent of average loans on an annualized basis for the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to $10.6 million or 0.19 percent of average loans on an annualized basis for the third quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs were 0.21 percent of average loans over the last four quarters. Gross charge-offs were $14.3 million for the fourth quarter compared to $11.7 million for the previous quarter. Recoveries totaled $1.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019 and $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Based on an evaluation of all credit factors, including specific impairment of two shared national credit energy loans where the Company is not the lead agent, changes in nonaccruing and potential problem loans and net charge-offs, the company determined that a $19.0 million provision for credit losses was appropriate for the fourth quarter of 2019. The company recorded a $12.0 million provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2019.

The combined allowance for credit losses totaled $212 million or 0.98 percent of outstanding loans and 121 percent of nonaccruing loans at December 31, 2019, excluding residential mortgage loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. Excluding loans acquired in the CoBiz acquisition, which are measured at acquisition-date fair value, the combined allowance for loan losses was 1.06 percent of outstanding loans and 127 percent of nonaccruing loans at December 31, 2019 compared to 1.02 percent of outstanding loans and 130 percent of nonaccruing loans at September 30, 2019. The allowance for loan losses was $211 million and the accrual for off-balance sheet credit losses was $1.6 million. At September 30, 2019, the combined allowance for credit losses was $206 million or 0.92 percent of outstanding loans and 124 percent of nonaccruing loans, excluding loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies. The allowance for loan losses was $204 million and the accrual for off-balance sheet credit losses was $1.4 million.

Securities and Derivatives

The fair value of the available for sale securities portfolio totaled $11.3 billion at December 31, 2019, a $245 million increase compared to September 30, 2019. At December 31, 2019, the available for sale securities portfolio consisted primarily of $8.0 billion of residential mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies and $3.2 billion of commercial mortgage-backed securities fully backed by U.S. government agencies. At December 31, 2019, the available for sale securities portfolio had a net unrealized gain of $138 million compared to $178 million at September 30, 2019.

The company also maintains a portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities issued by U.S. government agencies and interest rate derivative contracts as an economic hedge of the changes in the fair value of our mortgage servicing rights. This portfolio of fair value option securities decreased $718 million to $1.1 billion at December 31, 2019.

The net economic cost of the changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights and related economic hedges was $2.2 million during the fourth quarter of 2019, including a $13.0 million decrease in the fair value of securities and derivative contracts held as an economic hedge, a $9.3 million increase in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, and $1.5 million of related net interest revenue.

BALANCE SHEETS — UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(In thousands) Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 735,836 $ 761,130 Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents 522,985 465,458 Trading securities 1,623,921 1,675,212 Investment securities 293,418 304,224 Available for sale securities 11,269,643 11,024,551 Fair value option securities 1,098,577 1,816,398 Restricted equity securities 460,552 479,018 Residential mortgage loans held for sale 182,271 282,487 Loans: Commercial 14,031,650 14,424,625 Commercial real estate 4,433,783 4,626,057 Residential mortgage 2,084,172 2,117,303 Personal 1,201,382 1,117,382 Total loans 21,750,987 22,285,367 Allowance for loan losses (210,759 ) (204,432 ) Loans, net of allowance 21,540,228 22,080,935 Premises and equipment, net 535,519 516,597 Receivables 231,811 219,420 Goodwill 1,048,091 1,048,091 Intangible assets, net 125,271 124,320 Mortgage servicing rights 201,886 193,661 Real estate and other repossessed assets, net 20,359 21,026 Derivative contracts, net 323,375 352,019 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 389,879 387,035 Receivable on unsettled securities sales 1,020,404 904,630 Other assets 547,995 470,993 TOTAL ASSETS $ 42,172,021 $ 43,127,205 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Demand $ 9,461,291 $ 9,844,397 Interest-bearing transaction 15,391,752 13,521,545 Savings 550,276 557,593 Time 2,217,849 2,243,541 Total deposits 27,621,168 26,167,076 Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 3,818,350 3,413,051 Other borrowings 4,527,055 6,822,334 Subordinated debentures 275,923 275,909 Accrued interest, taxes and expense 259,701 218,775 Due on unsettled securities purchases 182,547 703,448 Derivative contracts, net 251,128 336,791 Other liabilities 372,230 352,156 TOTAL LIABILITIES 37,308,102 38,289,540 Shareholders’ equity: Capital, surplus and retained earnings 4,750,872 4,695,263 Accumulated other comprehensive gain 104,923 133,753 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 4,855,795 4,829,016 Non-controlling interests 8,124 8,649 TOTAL EQUITY 4,863,919 4,837,665 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 42,172,021 $ 43,127,205

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS — UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 ASSETS Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents $ 573,203 $ 500,823 $ 535,491 $ 537,903 $ 563,132 Trading securities 1,672,426 1,696,568 1,757,335 1,968,399 1,929,601 Investment securities 298,567 308,090 328,482 343,282 364,737 Available for sale securities 11,333,524 10,747,439 9,435,668 8,883,054 8,704,963 Fair value option securities 1,521,528 1,553,879 898,772 594,349 277,575 Restricted equity securities 479,687 476,781 413,812 395,432 362,729 Residential mortgage loans held for sale 203,535 203,319 192,102 145,040 179,553 Loans: Commercial 14,344,534 14,507,185 14,175,057 13,966,521 13,587,344 Commercial real estate 4,532,649 4,652,534 4,656,861 4,602,149 4,747,784 Residential mortgage 2,130,646 2,129,421 2,146,315 2,193,334 2,222,063 Personal 1,228,171 1,123,778 1,026,172 1,004,061 1,022,140 Total loans 22,236,000 22,412,918 22,004,405 21,766,065 21,579,331 Allowance for loan losses (205,417 ) (201,714 ) (205,532 ) (206,092 ) (209,613 ) Total loans, net 22,030,583 22,211,204 21,798,873 21,559,973 21,369,718 Total earning assets 38,113,053 37,698,103 35,360,535 34,427,432 33,752,008 Cash and due from banks 690,806 717,338 703,294 705,411 731,700 Derivative contracts, net 311,542 331,834 328,802 262,927 299,319 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 388,012 385,190 384,974 382,538 379,893 Receivable on unsettled securities sales 1,973,604 1,742,794 1,437,462 1,224,700 799,548 Other assets 2,736,337 2,705,089 2,629,710 2,669,673 2,423,275 TOTAL ASSETS $ 44,213,354 $ 43,580,348 $ 40,844,777 $ 39,672,681 $ 38,385,743 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Deposits: Demand $ 9,612,533 $ 9,759,710 $ 9,883,965 $ 9,988,088 $ 10,648,683 Interest-bearing transaction 14,685,385 13,131,542 12,512,282 11,931,539 11,773,651 Savings 554,605 557,122 558,738 541,575 526,275 Time 2,247,717 2,251,800 2,207,391 2,153,277 2,146,786 Total deposits 27,100,240 25,700,174 25,162,376 24,614,479 25,095,395 Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 4,120,610 3,106,163 2,066,950 2,033,036 1,205,568 Other borrowings 6,247,194 8,125,023 7,175,617 7,040,279 6,361,141 Subordinated debentures 275,916 275,900 275,887 275,882 276,378 Derivative contracts, net 276,078 300,051 283,484 273,786 268,848 Due on unsettled securities purchases 784,174 745,893 821,688 453,937 493,887 Other liabilities 561,654 547,144 460,732 501,788 341,438 TOTAL LIABILITIES 39,365,866 38,800,348 36,246,734 35,193,187 34,042,655 Total equity 4,847,488 4,780,000 4,598,043 4,479,494 4,343,088 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 44,213,354 $ 43,580,348 $ 40,844,777 $ 39,672,681 $ 38,385,743

STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS — UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest revenue $ 369,857 $ 365,592 $ 1,531,958 $ 1,228,426 Interest expense 99,608 79,906 419,079 243,559 Net interest revenue 270,249 285,686 1,112,879 984,867 Provision for credit losses 19,000 9,000 44,000 8,000 Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 251,249 276,686 1,068,879 976,867 Other operating revenue: Brokerage and trading revenue 43,843 28,101 159,826 108,323 Transaction card revenue 22,548 20,664 87,216 84,025 Fiduciary and asset management revenue 45,021 43,665 177,025 184,703 Deposit service charges and fees 27,331 29,393 112,485 112,153 Mortgage banking revenue 25,396 21,880 107,541 97,787 Other revenue 15,283 16,404 58,108 56,185 Total fees and commissions 179,422 160,107 702,201 643,176 Other gains (losses), net (1,649 ) (8,305 ) 9,351 (2,265 ) Gain (loss) on derivatives, net (4,644 ) 11,167 14,951 (422 ) Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net (8,328 ) (282 ) 15,787 (25,572 ) Change in fair value of mortgage servicing rights 9,297 (24,233 ) (53,517 ) 4,668 Gain (loss) on available for sale securities, net 4,487 (1,999 ) 5,597 (2,801 ) Total other operating revenue 178,585 136,455 694,370 616,784 Other operating expense: Personnel 168,422 160,706 660,565 583,131 Business promotion 8,787 9,207 35,662 30,523 Charitable contributions to BOKF Foundation 2,000 2,846 3,000 2,846 Professional fees and services 13,408 20,712 54,861 59,099 Net occupancy and equipment 26,316 27,780 110,275 97,981 Insurance 5,393 4,248 20,906 23,318 Data processing and communications 31,884 27,575 124,983 114,796 Printing, postage and supplies 3,700 5,232 16,517 17,169 Net losses and operating expenses of repossessed assets 2,403 2,581 6,707 17,052 Amortization of intangible assets 5,225 5,331 20,618 9,620 Mortgage banking costs 14,259 11,518 50,685 46,298 Other expense 6,998 6,907 27,602 26,333 Total other operating expense 288,795 284,643 1,132,381 1,028,166 Net income before taxes 141,039 128,498 630,868 565,485 Federal and state income taxes 30,257 20,121 130,183 119,061 Net income 110,782 108,377 500,685 446,424 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 430 (79 ) (73 ) 778 Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders $ 110,352 $ 108,456 $ 500,758 $ 445,646 Average shares outstanding: Basic 70,295,899 71,808,029 70,787,700 66,628,640 Diluted 70,309,644 71,833,334 70,802,612 66,662,273 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.56 $ 1.50 $ 7.03 $ 6.63 Diluted $ 1.56 $ 1.50 $ 7.03 $ 6.63

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS — UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except ratio and share data) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Capital: Period-end shareholders’ equity $ 4,855,795 $ 4,829,016 $ 4,709,438 $ 4,522,873 $ 4,432,109 Risk weighted assets $ 31,671,519 $ 32,159,139 $ 32,040,741 $ 31,601,558 $ 30,742,295 Risk-based capital ratios: Common equity tier 1 11.39% 11.06% 10.84% 10.71% 10.92% Tier 1 11.39% 11.06% 10.84% 10.71% 10.92% Total capital 12.94% 12.56% 12.34% 12.24% 12.50% Leverage ratio 8.40% 8.41% 8.75% 8.76% 8.96% Tangible common equity ratio1 8.98% 8.72% 8.69% 8.64% 8.82% Common stock: Book value per share $ 68.80 $ 68.15 $ 66.15 $ 63.30 $ 61.45 Tangible book value per share 52.17 51.60 49.68 46.82 45.03 Market value per share: High $ 88.28 $ 84.35 $ 88.17 $ 93.72 $ 98.29 Low $ 71.85 $ 72.96 $ 72.60 $ 72.11 $ 69.96 Cash dividends paid $ 36,011 $ 35,472 $ 35,631 $ 35,885 $ 35,977 Dividend payout ratio 32.63% 24.94% 25.90% 32.44% 33.17% Shares outstanding, net 70,579,598 70,858,010 71,193,770 71,449,982 72,122,932 Stock buy-back program: Shares repurchased 280,000 336,713 250,000 705,609 525,000 Amount $ 22,844 $ 25,937 $ 20,125 $ 60,577 $ 45,057 Average price per share $ 81.59 $ 77.03 $ 80.50 $ 85.85 $ 85.82 Performance ratios (quarter annualized): Return on average assets 0.99% 1.29% 1.35% 1.13% 1.12% Return on average equity 9.05% 11.83% 12.02% 10.04% 9.93% Net interest margin 2.88% 3.01% 3.30% 3.30% 3.40% Efficiency ratio 63.65% 59.31% 59.51% 64.80% 63.25% Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures: 1 Tangible common equity ratio: Total shareholders’ equity $ 4,855,795 $ 4,829,016 $ 4,709,438 $ 4,522,873 $ 4,432,109 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,173,362 1,172,411 1,172,564 1,177,573 1,184,112 Tangible common equity $ 3,682,433 $ 3,656,605 $ 3,536,874 $ 3,345,300 $ 3,247,997 Total assets $ 42,172,021 $ 43,127,205 $ 41,893,073 $ 39,882,962 $ 38,020,504 Less: Goodwill and intangible assets, net 1,173,362 1,172,411 1,172,564 1,177,573 1,184,112 Tangible assets $ 40,998,659 $ 41,954,794 $ 40,720,509 $ 38,705,389 $ 36,836,392 Tangible common equity ratio 8.98% 8.72% 8.69% 8.64% 8.82% Other data: Tax equivalent interest $ 2,726 $ 2,936 $ 3,481 $ 2,529 $ 3,067 Net unrealized gain (loss) on available for sale securities $ 138,149 $ 178,060 $ 131,780 $ (2,609 ) $ (95,271 ) Mortgage banking: Mortgage production revenue $ 9,169 $ 13,814 $ 11,869 $ 7,868 $ 5,073 Mortgage loans funded for sale $ 855,643 $ 877,280 $ 729,841 $ 510,527 $ 497,353 Add: current period-end outstanding commitments 158,460 379,377 344,087 263,434 160,848 Less: prior period end outstanding commitments 379,377 344,087 263,434 160,848 197,752 Total mortgage production volume $ 634,726 $ 912,570 $ 810,494 $ 613,113 $ 460,449 Mortgage loan refinances to mortgage loans funded for sale 57 % 56 % 31 % 30 % 23 % Gain on sale margin 1.44 % 1.51 % 1.46 % 1.28 % 1.10 % Mortgage servicing revenue $ 16,227 $ 16,366 $ 16,262 $ 15,966 $ 16,807 Average outstanding principal balance of mortgage loans serviced for others 20,856,446 21,172,874 21,418,690 21,581,835 21,706,541 Average mortgage servicing revenue rates 0.31 % 0.31 % 0.30 % 0.30 % 0.31 % Gain (loss) on mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedge: Gain (loss) on mortgage hedge derivative contracts, net $ (4,714 ) $ 3,742 $ 11,128 $ 4,432 $ 12,162 Gain (loss) on fair value option securities, net (8,328 ) 4,597 9,853 9,665 (282 ) Gain (loss) on economic hedge of mortgage servicing rights (13,042 ) 8,339 20,981 14,097 11,880 Gain (loss) on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights 9,297 (12,593 ) (29,555 ) (20,666 ) (24,233 ) Loss on changes in fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges, included in other operating revenue (3,745 ) (4,254 ) (8,574 ) (6,569 ) (12,353 ) Net interest revenue on fair value option securities2 1,544 1,245 1,296 1,129 695 Total economic cost of changes in the fair value of mortgage servicing rights, net of economic hedges $ (2,201 ) $ (3,009 ) $ (7,278 ) $ (5,440 ) $ (11,658 )

2 Actual interest earned on fair value option securities less internal transfer-priced cost of funds.

QUARTERLY EARNINGS TREND — UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except ratio and per share data) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Interest revenue $ 369,857 $ 395,207 $ 390,820 $ 376,074 $ 365,592 Interest expense 99,608 116,111 105,388 97,972 79,906 Net interest revenue 270,249 279,096 285,432 278,102 285,686 Provision for credit losses 19,000 12,000 5,000 8,000 9,000 Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses 251,249 267,096 280,432 270,102 276,686 Other operating revenue: Brokerage and trading revenue 43,843 43,840 40,526 31,617 28,101 Transaction card revenue 22,548 22,015 21,915 20,738 20,664 Fiduciary and asset management revenue 45,021 43,621 45,025 43,358 43,665 Deposit service charges and fees 27,331 28,837 28,074 28,243 29,393 Mortgage banking revenue 25,396 30,180 28,131 23,834 21,880 Other revenue 15,283 17,626 12,437 12,762 16,404 Total fees and commissions 179,422 186,119 176,108 160,552 160,107 Other gains (losses), net (1,649 ) 4,544 3,480 2,976 (8,305 ) Gain (loss) on derivatives, net (4,644 ) 3,778 11,150 4,667 11,167 Gain (loss) on fair value option securities,

net (8,328 ) 4,597 9,853 9,665 (282 ) Change in fair value of mortgage servicing

rights 9,297 (12,593 ) (29,555 ) (20,666 ) (24,233 ) Gain (loss) on available for sale securities,

net 4,487 5 1,029 76 (1,999 ) Total other operating revenue 178,585 186,450 172,065 157,270 136,455 Other operating expense: Personnel 168,422 162,573 160,342 169,228 160,706 Business promotion 8,787 8,859 10,142 7,874 9,207 Charitable contributions to BOKF

Foundation 2,000 — 1,000 — 2,846 Professional fees and services 13,408 12,312 13,002 16,139 20,712 Net occupancy and equipment 26,316 27,558 26,880 29,521 27,780 Insurance 5,393 4,220 6,454 4,839 4,248 Data processing and communications 31,884 31,915 29,735 31,449 27,575 Printing, postage and supplies 3,700 3,825 4,107 4,885 5,232 Net losses and operating expenses of repossessed assets 2,403 1,728 580 1,996 2,581 Amortization of intangible assets 5,225 5,064 5,138 5,191 5,331 Mortgage banking costs 14,259 14,975 11,545 9,906 11,518 Other expense 6,998 6,263 8,212 6,129 6,907 Total other operating expense 288,795 279,292 277,137 287,157 284,643 Net income before taxes 141,039 174,254 175,360 140,215 128,498 Federal and state income taxes 30,257 32,396 37,580 29,950 20,121 Net income 110,782 141,858 137,780 110,265 108,377 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 430 (373 ) 217 (347 ) (79 ) Net income attributable to BOK Financial Corporation shareholders $ 110,352 $ 142,231 $ 137,563 $ 110,612 $ 108,456 Average shares outstanding: Basic 70,295,899 70,596,307 70,887,063 71,387,070 71,808,029 Diluted 70,309,644 70,609,924 70,902,033 71,404,388 71,833,334 Net income per share: Basic $ 1.56 $ 2.00 $ 1.93 $ 1.54 $ 1.50 Diluted $ 1.56 $ 2.00 $ 1.93 $ 1.54 $ 1.50

LOANS TREND — UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(In thousands) Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Commercial: Energy $ 3,973,377 $ 4,114,269 $ 3,921,353 $ 3,705,099 $ 3,590,333 Services 3,122,163 3,266,249 3,309,458 3,287,563 3,258,192 Healthcare 3,033,916 3,032,968 2,926,510 2,915,885 2,799,277 Wholesale/retail 1,760,866 1,848,617 1,793,118 1,706,900 1,621,158 Public finance 709,868 744,840 795,659 803,083 804,550 Manufacturing 665,449 698,408 761,357 742,374 730,521 Other commercial and industrial 766,011 719,274 829,453 801,071 832,047 Total commercial 14,031,650 14,424,625 14,336,908 13,961,975 13,636,078 Commercial real estate: Multifamily 1,265,562 1,324,839 1,300,372 1,210,358 1,288,065 Office 928,379 1,014,275 1,056,306 1,033,158 1,072,920 Industrial 856,117 873,536 828,569 767,757 778,106 Retail 775,521 799,169 825,399 890,685 919,082 Residential construction and land development 150,879 135,361 141,509 149,686 148,584 Other commercial real estate 457,325 478,877 557,878 549,007 558,056 Total commercial real estate 4,433,783 4,626,057 4,710,033 4,600,651 4,764,813 Residential mortgage: Permanent mortgage 1,057,321 1,066,460 1,088,370 1,098,481 1,122,610 Permanent mortgages guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 197,794 191,764 195,373 193,308 190,866 Home equity 829,057 859,079 887,079 900,831 916,557 Total residential mortgage 2,084,172 2,117,303 2,170,822 2,192,620 2,230,033 Personal 1,201,382 1,117,382 1,037,889 1,003,734 1,025,806 Total $ 21,750,987 $ 22,285,367 $ 22,255,652 $ 21,758,980 $ 21,656,730

LOANS BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA — UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands) Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Texas: Commercial $ 6,174,894 $ 6,220,227 $ 5,877,265 $ 5,754,018 $ 5,438,133 Commercial real estate 1,259,117 1,292,116 1,341,609 1,344,810 1,341,783 Residential mortgage 268,282 273,931 272,878 265,927 266,805 Personal 458,893 475,430 400,585 396,794 394,743 Total Texas 8,161,186 8,261,704 7,892,337 7,761,549 7,441,464 Oklahoma: Commercial 3,454,825 3,690,100 3,762,234 3,551,054 3,491,117 Commercial real estate 631,026 679,786 717,970 665,190 700,756 Residential mortgage 1,375,080 1,370,452 1,403,398 1,417,381 1,440,566 Personal 479,784 383,246 382,764 374,807 375,543 Total Oklahoma 5,940,715 6,123,584 6,266,366 6,008,432 6,007,982 Colorado: Commercial 2,169,598 2,247,798 2,325,742 2,231,703 2,275,069 Commercial real estate 927,826 975,066 1,023,410 957,348 963,575 Residential mortgage 196,326 224,872 241,780 241,722 251,849 Personal 80,613 78,733 72,537 65,812 72,916 Total Colorado 3,374,363 3,526,469 3,663,469 3,496,585 3,563,409 Arizona: Commercial 1,307,073 1,276,534 1,330,415 1,335,140 1,320,139 Commercial real estate 728,832 771,425 761,243 791,466 889,903 Residential mortgage 89,396 92,121 91,684 98,973 97,959 Personal 97,143 78,694 76,335 61,875 68,546 Total Arizona 2,222,444 2,218,774 2,259,677 2,287,454 2,376,547 Kansas/Missouri: Commercial 527,872 566,969 602,836 667,859 659,793 Commercial real estate 322,541 374,795 331,443 327,870 343,228 Residential mortgage 66,771 67,035 71,229 75,560 77,971 Personal 64,298 79,487 84,224 81,831 91,441 Total Kansas/Missouri 981,482 1,088,286 1,089,732 1,153,120 1,172,433 New Mexico: Commercial 305,320 335,409 350,520 342,915 340,489 Commercial real estate 402,148 374,331 385,058 371,416 383,670 Residential mortgage 80,325 81,383 82,390 85,326 87,346 Personal 9,932 10,887 10,236 11,065 10,662 Total New Mexico 797,725 802,010 828,204 810,722 822,167 Arkansas: Commercial 92,068 87,588 87,896 79,286 111,338 Commercial real estate 162,293 158,538 149,300 142,551 141,898 Residential mortgage 7,992 7,509 7,463 7,731 7,537 Personal 10,719 10,905 11,208 11,550 11,955 Total Arkansas 273,072 264,540 255,867 241,118 272,728 TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL $ 21,750,987 $ 22,285,367 $ 22,255,652 $ 21,758,980 $ 21,656,730

Loans attributed to a geographical region may not always represent the location of the borrower or the collateral.

DEPOSITS BY PRINCIPAL MARKET AREA — UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands) Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Oklahoma: Demand $ 3,257,337 $ 3,515,312 $ 3,279,359 $ 3,432,239 $ 3,610,593 Interest-bearing: Transaction 8,574,912 7,447,799 7,020,484 6,542,548 6,445,831 Savings 306,194 308,103 307,785 309,875 288,210 Time 1,125,446 1,198,170 1,253,804 1,217,371 1,118,643 Total interest-bearing 10,006,552 8,954,072 8,582,073 8,069,794 7,852,684 Total Oklahoma 13,263,889 12,469,384 11,861,432 11,502,033 11,463,277 Texas: Demand 2,766,379 2,870,429 2,974,005 2,966,743 3,291,433 Interest-bearing: Transaction 2,912,302 2,589,511 2,453,619 2,385,305 2,295,169 Savings 102,456 100,597 103,125 101,849 99,624 Time 495,343 464,264 425,253 419,269 423,880 Total interest-bearing 3,510,101 3,154,372 2,981,997 2,906,423 2,818,673 Total Texas 6,276,480 6,024,801 5,956,002 5,873,166 6,110,106 Colorado: Demand 1,729,674 1,694,044 1,621,820 1,897,547 1,658,473 Interest-bearing: Transaction 1,769,037 1,910,874 1,800,271 1,844,632 1,899,203 Savings 53,307 60,107 57,263 58,919 57,289 Time 283,517 273,622 246,198 261,235 274,877 Total interest-bearing 2,105,861 2,244,603 2,103,732 2,164,786 2,231,369 Total Colorado 3,835,535 3,938,647 3,725,552 4,062,333 3,889,842 New Mexico: Demand 623,722 645,698 630,861 662,362 691,692 Interest-bearing: Transaction 558,493 539,260 557,881 573,203 571,347 Savings 63,999 62,863 62,636 61,497 58,194 Time 238,140 236,135 232,569 228,212 224,515 Total interest-bearing 860,632 838,258 853,086 862,912 854,056 Total New Mexico 1,484,354 1,483,956 1,483,947 1,525,274 1,545,748 Arizona: Demand 672,265 703,381 700,480 695,238 707,402 Interest-bearing: Transaction 684,358 599,655 560,429 621,735 575,567 Savings 10,314 12,487 11,966 12,144 10,545 Time 49,676 44,347 43,099 44,004 43,051 Total interest-bearing 744,348 656,489 615,494 677,883 629,163 Total Arizona 1,416,613 1,359,870 1,315,974 1,373,121 1,336,565 Kansas/Missouri: Demand 384,533 376,020 431,856 410,799 418,199 Interest-bearing: Transaction 784,574 284,940 310,774 361,590 327,866 Savings 12,169 11,689 13,125 13,815 13,721 Time 17,877 19,126 19,205 19,977 19,688 Total interest-bearing 814,620 315,755 343,104 395,382 361,275 Total Kansas/Missouri 1,199,153 691,775 774,960 806,181 779,474 Arkansas: Demand 27,381 39,513 29,176 31,624 36,800 Interest-bearing: Transaction 108,076 149,506 148,485 147,964 91,593 Savings 1,837 1,747 1,783 1,785 1,632 Time 7,850 7,877 7,810 8,321 8,726 Total interest-bearing 117,763 159,130 158,078 158,070 101,951 Total Arkansas 145,144 198,643 187,254 189,694 138,751 TOTAL BOK FINANCIAL $ 27,621,168 $ 26,167,076 $ 25,305,121 $ 25,331,802 $ 25,263,763

NET INTEREST MARGIN TREND — UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 TAX-EQUIVALENT ASSETS YIELDS Interest-bearing cash and cash equivalents 1.62% 2.42% 2.57% 2.56% 2.23% Trading securities 3.19% 3.49% 3.59% 3.88% 4.10% Investment securities 4.69% 4.46% 4.41% 4.50% 4.26% Available for sale securities 2.52% 2.60% 2.63% 2.57% 2.51% Fair value option securities 2.62% 2.79% 3.34% 3.62% 3.56% Restricted equity securities 5.37% 6.34% 6.30% 6.42% 6.39% Residential mortgage loans held for sale 3.55% 3.73% 3.65% 4.58% 4.00% Loans 4.75% 5.12% 5.39% 5.26% 5.09% Allowance for loan losses Loans, net of allowance 4.80% 5.17% 5.45% 5.31% 5.14% Total tax-equivalent yield on earning assets 3.93% 4.25% 4.51% 4.46% 4.33% COST OF INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Interest-bearing deposits: Interest-bearing transaction 1.00% 1.08% 1.04% 0.94% 0.79% Savings 0.11% 0.14% 0.12% 0.12% 0.11% Time 1.94% 1.94% 1.90% 1.80% 1.54% Total interest-bearing deposits 1.09% 1.17% 1.13% 1.04% 0.87% Funds purchased and repurchase agreements 1.56% 2.01% 2.08% 2.07% 1.36% Other borrowings 2.01% 2.42% 2.67% 2.68% 2.51% Subordinated debt 5.40% 5.48% 5.53% 5.51% 5.38% Total cost of interest-bearing liabilities 1.40% 1.68% 1.70% 1.66% 1.42% Tax-equivalent net interest revenue spread 2.53% 2.57% 2.81% 2.80% 2.91% Effect of noninterest-bearing funding sources and other 0.35% 0.44% 0.49% 0.50% 0.49% Tax-equivalent net interest margin 2.88% 3.01% 3.30% 3.30% 3.40%

Yield calculations are shown on a tax equivalent basis at the statutory federal and state rates for the periods presented. The yield calculations exclude security trades that have been recorded on trade date with no corresponding interest income and the unrealized gains and losses. The yield calculation also includes average loan balances for which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and are net of unearned income. Yield/rate calculations are generally based on the conventions that determine how interest income and expense is accrued.

CREDIT QUALITY INDICATORS — UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except ratios) Three Months Ended Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 Nonperforming assets: Nonaccruing loans: Commercial $ 115,416 $ 111,706 $ 123,395 $ 90,358 $ 99,841 Commercial real estate 27,626 23,185 21,670 21,508 21,621 Residential mortgage 37,622 37,304 38,477 40,409 41,555 Personal 287 271 237 302 230 Total nonaccruing loans 180,951 172,466 183,779 152,577 163,247 Accruing renegotiated loans guaranteed by U.S. government agencies 92,452 92,718 95,989 91,787 86,428 Real estate and other repossessed assets 20,359 21,026 16,940 17,139 17,487 Total nonperforming assets $ 293,762 $ 286,210 $ 296,708 $ 261,503 $ 267,162 Total nonperforming assets excluding those guaranteed by U.S. government agencies $ 195,210 $ 187,160 $ 193,976 $ 162,770 $ 173,602 Nonaccruing loans by loan class: Commercial: Energy $ 91,722 $ 88,894 $ 71,632 $ 35,332 $ 47,494 Services 7,483 6,119 10,087 9,555 8,567 Healthcare 4,480 5,978 16,148 18,768 16,538 Manufacturing 10,133 8,741 8,613 9,548 8,919 Wholesale/retail 1,163 1,504 1,390 1,425 1,316 Public finance — — — — — Other commercial and industrial 435 470 15,525 15,730 17,007 Total commercial 115,416 111,706 123,395 90,358 99,841 Commercial real estate: Retail 18,868 20,132 20,057 20,159 20,279 Residential construction and land development 350 350 350 350 350 Multifamily 6,858 286 275 — 301 Office — 855 855 855 — Industrial 909 909 — — — Other commercial real estate 641 653 133 144 691 Total commercial real estate 27,626 23,185 21,670 21,508 21,621 Residential mortgage: Permanent mortgage 20,441 20,165 21,803 22,937 23,951 Permanent mortgage guaranteed by U.S.

government agencies 6,100 6,332 6,743 6,946 7,132 Home equity 11,081 10,807 9,931 10,526 10,472 Total residential mortgage 37,622 37,304 38,477 40,409 41,555 Personal 287 271 237 302 230 Total nonaccruing loans $ 180,951 $ 172,466 $ 183,779 $ 152,577 $ 163,247 Performing loans 90 days past due1 $ 7,680 $ 1,541 $ 2,698 $ 610 $ 1,338 Gross charge-offs $ 14,268 $ 11,707 $ 13,227 $ 11,775 $ 14,515 Recoveries (1,816 ) (1,066 ) (5,503 ) (1,689 ) (2,168 ) Net charge-offs $ 12,452 $ 10,641 $ 7,724 $ 10,086 $ 12,347 Provision for credit losses $ 19,000 $ 12,000 $ 5,000 $ 8,000 $ 9,000 Allowance for loan losses to period end loans 0.97% 0.92% 0.91% 0.94% 0.96% Combined allowance for credit losses to period end loans 0.98% 0.92% 0.92% 0.95% 0.97% Nonperforming assets to period end loans and repossessed assets 1.35% 1.28% 1.33% 1.20% 1.23% Net charge-offs (annualized) to average loans 0.22% 0.19% 0.14% 0.19% 0.23% Allowance for loan losses to nonaccruing loans1 120.54% 123.05% 114.40% 141.00% 132.89% Combined allowance for credit losses to nonaccruing loans1 121.44% 123.87% 115.48% 142.25% 134.03%

1 Excludes residential mortgage loans guaranteed by agencies of the U.S. government.

SEGMENTS — UNAUDITED

BOK FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(in thousands, except ratios) Three Months Ended Change Commercial Banking Dec. 31, 2019 Sept. 30, 2019 Dec. 31, 2018 1 4Q19 vs 3Q19 4Q19 vs 4Q18 Net interest revenue $ 162,232 $ 178,955 $ 147,314 (9.3)% 10.1% Fees and commissions revenue 43,357 46,159 39,667 (6.1)% 9.3% Other operating expense 68,900 68,697 51,663 0.3% 33.4% Corporate expense allocations 11,942 12,613 9,112 (5.3)% 31.1% Net income 81,732 100,675 83,783 (18.8)% (2.4)% Average assets 24,345,447 23,973,067 19,341,921 1.6% 25.9% Average loans 19,100,101 19,226,347 15,628,731 (0.7)% 22.2% Average deposits 11,419,558 10,833,057 8,393,016 5.4% 36.1% Consumer Banking Net interest revenue $ 43,176 $ 48,462 $ 41,364 (10.9)% 4.4% Fees and commissions revenue 44,884 51,460 42,840 (12.8)% 4.8% Other operating expense 59,702 59,699 56,346 — % 6.0% Corporate expense allocations 11,798 11,776 11,114 0.2% 6.2% Net income 8,287 16,640 2,531 (50.2)% 227.4% Average assets 9,772,710 9,827,130 8,071,978 (0.6)% 21.1% Average loans 1,730,467 1,773,831 1,745,642 (2.4)% (0.9)% Average deposits 6,974,453 6,983,018 6,542,188 (0.1)% 6.6% Wealth Management Net interest revenue $ 21,826 $ 23,066 $ 28,949 (5.4)% (24.6)% Fees and commissions revenue 92,729 89,422 72,452 3.7% 28.0% Other operating expense 74,688 71,620 66,658 4.3% 12.0% Corporate expense allocations 9,296 9,416 11,256 (1.3)% (17.4)% Net income 22,863 23,205 17,447 (1.5)% 31.0% Average assets 11,225,213 10,391,225 8,694,289 8.0% 29.1% Average loans 1,667,278 1,671,102 1,448,805 (0.2)% 15.1% Average deposits 7,301,391 6,590,332 5,483,455 10.8% 33.2% Fiduciary assets 52,352,135 49,259,697 44,841,339 6.3% 16.7% Assets under management or administration 82,740,961 80,796,949 76,279,777 2.4% 8.5%

1 Acquired assets and liabilities were allocated to segments in the second quarter of 2019.

