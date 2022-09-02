Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / BOK Financial® to eliminate non-sufficient funds fees, overdraft fee changes

BOK Financial® to eliminate non-sufficient funds fees, overdraft fee changes

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 1 min ago

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BOK Financial® will eliminate all non-sufficient funds fees and reduce overdraft fees by the end of 2022. These fees are incurred when there isn’t enough money in an individual’s checking or savings account to cover a transaction whether the transaction was processed (overdraft fees) or rejected (non-sufficient funds fees).

By the end of the year, the bank—operating as BOK Financial®, Bank of Oklahoma, Bank of Texas and Bank of Albuquerque—will make the following changes:

  • Eliminate fees charged when checks or payments cannot be processed due to lack of funds, commonly known as non-sufficient funds fees.
  • Reduce the maximum number of overdraft fees charged per day from five to three.
  • Increase the overdraft cushion to $50 from $5, ensuring that customers do not pay overdraft fees when their account is overdrawn by $50 or less at the end of the day.

“We understand that managing your personal financial situation can be complex and that everyone needs a break from time to time,” said Derek Martin, BOK Financial consumer banking services executive. “These changes will give our clients more control and increased flexibility.”

The company has taken a number of steps to help clients better manage their personal financial situation. Previously, they have removed fees for transfers between linked accounts, excessive withdrawal fees on savings accounts and fees charged for accounts with a negative balance beyond five business days. In May, the company’s Opportunity Banking account received Bank On certification, reflecting features that ensure low cost, high functionality and consumer safety.

“We are committed to the financial health of our clients and communities, and believe that these changes will make it easier for them to stay on solid financial footings,” said Martin.

BOK Financial Corporation is a $45 billion regional financial services company headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma with $96 billion in assets under management and administration. The company’s stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the Global Select market listings (BOKF). BOK Financial Corporation’s holdings include BOKF, NA; BOK Financial Securities, Inc., BOK Financial Private Wealth, Inc. and BOK Financial Insurance, Inc. BOKF, NA’s holdings include TransFund, Cavanal Hill Investment Management, Inc. and BOK Financial Asset Management, Inc. BOKF, NA operates banking divisions across eight states as: Bank of Albuquerque; Bank of Oklahoma; Bank of Texas; and BOK Financial® in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri; as well as having limited purpose offices in Nebraska, Wisconsin and Connecticut. Through its subsidiaries, BOK Financial Corporation provides commercial and consumer banking, brokerage trading, investment, trust and insurance services, mortgage origination and servicing, and an electronic funds transfer network. For more information, visit www.bokf.com.

CONTACT: Media Contact
Cydney Williams
918.588.6506
C.Williams@bokf.com

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2022, All Rights Reserved.