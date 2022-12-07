TULSA, Okla., Dec. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Carrie Clasen Porter has been named the new chief operations and administrative officer for BOK Financial’s wealth management division, effective April 1, 2023.

In this role, Clasen Porter will be responsible for ensuring that BOK Financial Wealth Management offers financial professionals the latest technology and highest-quality service to their clients. She will fill the role previously held by Mindy Mahaney, who will assume the position of chief risk officer in the new year.

Clasen Porter began her career with BOK Financial in 2008. Most recently she served as director of investment management strategic initiatives.

“Not only does Carrie have proven skills in investment management and strategic business initiatives, she is a critical and entrepreneurial thinker who is passionate about engaging with others to identify solutions or growth opportunities,” said Scott Grauer, BOK Financial wealth executive. “I’m confident that her leadership, proven skills and expertise will be instrumental to the continued growth of our wealth division.”

She graduated from Kansas State University with a dual degree in finance and management, and earned her MBA from the University of Missouri-Kansas City. She is a member of Leadership Tulsa, and serves as a board member and executive committee member for Youth Services of Tulsa. She previously served as vice president and board member for Palmer Continuum of Care.

“This role represents a tremendous opportunity to engage with colleagues to best utilize technology and the strengths of our wealth division to deliver solutions that serve our clients and continue moving our division – and BOK Financial – forward,” said Clasen Porter.

