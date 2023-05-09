User experience (UX) and human factors research agency recognized for culture built around employee experience

CHICAGO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bold Insight , the UX and human factors research agency, today announced it was named one of Inc.’s Best Workplaces for 2023. This is the publication’s eighth annual ranking of companies in the private sector, highlighting America’s top companies to work for, and spotlighting how they are creating cultures their teams truly love. It is Bold Insight’s second time making the prestigious list.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by QuantumWorkplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

Bold Insight believes there is a direct correlation between a strong company culture and delivering successful results for clients. When employees are not only exposed to a fun and collaborative environment, but also rewarded for their hard work and dedication, the team produces better results and uncovers the insights which help companies design safer and more efficient, effective, and engaging products.

Bold Insight’s strong and unique culture stems from prioritizing the needs and experiences of its employees. Among the top ways Bold Insight puts its employees first include:

Generous rewards : After seven years, employees receive a $10,000+ bonus and are eligible for profit sharing.

: After seven years, employees receive a $10,000+ bonus and are eligible for profit sharing. Flat organization : Bold Insight only uses four titles. This puts more of an emphasis on employees’ skill set and reduces internal competition with peers.

: Bold Insight only uses four titles. This puts more of an emphasis on employees’ skill set and reduces internal competition with peers. People-first benefits : Bold Insight offers 100% employer-paid health insurance, 12-16 weeks parental leave, and paid philanthropy hours.

: Bold Insight offers 100% employer-paid health insurance, 12-16 weeks parental leave, and paid philanthropy hours. Vacation bonus: Every five years, staff receive an extra PTO week and can expense up to $5,000 for a vacation, or take a bonus.

Another key differentiator for Bold Insight is its investment in its employees’ career development. New hires of all levels, from interns to executives, receive multiple weeks of classroom-style training as well as ample job shadowing opportunities and ongoing mentorship support. This allows new staff to learn Bold Insight’s culture and approach to client work in a low-stakes environment before engaging with clients.

“As the tech industry continues to experience layoffs and turnover, people in this sphere increasingly can benefit from true employer support and tools that ensure their long-term success,” said Gavin Lew, Bold Insight Managing Partner. “Bold Insight’s training approach significantly impacts a new hire’s ability to perform the job and thrive within our company culture – ultimately building a more collaborative, supportive workplace.”

