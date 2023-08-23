Syncfusion’s all-in-one help desk and customer support solution now has generative AI-based enhancements and industry recognition

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Aug. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Syncfusion, Inc. , the enterprise technology provider of choice, today announced its latest release of BoldDesk, the company’s modern help desk and customer support ticketing solution. This release brings new feature updates and introduces multiple artificial intelligence (AI) powered enhancements.

BoldDesk has been recognized as a finalist in The 2023 SaaS Awards for the “Highest Customer Satisfaction with a SaaS Product” category. This recognition is one of three award programs that aim to celebrate excellence and innovation in the scope of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions.

“At Syncfusion, we understand that AI is the new foundation of innovation in modern computing, unlocking unprecedented value for businesses,” said Daniel Jebaraj, CEO of Syncfusion. “The recognition of BoldDesk as a finalist in customer service satisfaction, and our ongoing innovation in using the newest technologies to help customers, is a reflection of the great progress that we have made with BoldDesk this year.”

BoldDesk optimizes and scales customer support workflows (including ticketing and email communications), automates repetitive tasks, and is fully customizable to suit a business’s specific needs. BoldDesk’s new generative AI feature:

Provides quick summaries of customer conversations, saving support agents time and increasing efficiency.

Improves customer communications by providing professional, error-free responses via rephrasing and grammar-check features.

Includes real-time language translation, allowing agents to quickly respond to customers in their native language without leaving existing workflows.

Automatically summarizes knowledge-base articles to provide customers with concise summaries to improve readability.

Generates SEO-friendly titles and meta-descriptions of knowledge base articles, improving search engine results and increasing organic traffic.

Syncfusion is offering these AI-powered features as a free add-on for a limited time. Users can watch “ How to Use AI Assist in BoldDesk to Improve Your Customer Support ” to learn more. For more information about each of BoldDesk’s feature enhancements, visit https://releases.bolddesk.com/product-updates-july-2023 .

About Syncfusion, Inc.

Syncfusion is the enterprise technology partner of choice for software development and business intelligence, delivering an ecosystem of compatible developer control suites, embeddable BI platforms, and business software . Headquartered in Research Triangle Park, N.C., Syncfusion has established itself as a trusted partner worldwide for use in mission-critical applications through its service-oriented approach. Syncfusion’s Essential Studio suite has expanded from one data grid at its launch in 2001, to over 1,700 controls for web, mobile, and desktop development. After nearly two decades of helping developers build business software with Essential Studio, the company channeled this expertise into its own line of enterprise products: Bold BI and Bold Reports for embedded business intelligence, data analysis, and visualization; BoldSign, an embeddable e-signing solution; and most recently, BoldDesk, a customer support platform. Today, Syncfusion has more than 29,000 customers, including large financial institutions, Fortune 100 companies, and global IT consultancies, relying on Essential Studio and Bold products for their business success.

