Bolivia’s interim government said on Friday it had asked Venezuelan officials to leave the country, and accused Cubans, including doctors, of instigating unrest in the wake of the resignation of former president Evo Morales.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Bolivia blames Cubans for stirring unrest, ousts Venezuelan officials - November 15, 2019
- Trump grants pardons to Army officers in war crimes cases - November 15, 2019
- Factbox: How social media sites handle political ads - November 15, 2019