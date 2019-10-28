Bolivia close to striking deal on election audit as protests intensify

The Bolivian government said on Sunday it planned to agree a deal with the Organization of American States (OAS) within days to audit a controversial national election that handed President Evo Morales an outright win amid allegations of vote-rigging.
