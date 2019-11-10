Bolivia military says won’t ‘confront’ the people as pressure on Morales builds

President Evo Morales faced rising pressure to resolve a weeks-long standoff over Bolivia’s disputed election on Saturday after police forces were seen joining anti-government protests and the military said it would not “confront the people” over the issue.
