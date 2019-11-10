Bolivia opposition candidate says Morales should not be candidate in new election

Bolivian opposition candidate Carlos Mesa said on Sunday that President Evo Morales should not be a candidate in new elections after the Organization of American States (OAS) found serious irregularities in an Oct. 20 vote.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Bolivian protest leader calls on Morales to resign - November 10, 2019
- Violence spreads across Hong Kong’s New Territories in 24th weekend of unrest - November 10, 2019
- Bolivia’s Morales cornered into calling new elections; rivals demand he step aside - November 10, 2019