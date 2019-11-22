Bolivia prosecutors probing Morales over accusations he encouraged unrest

Bolivia’s attorney general said on Friday that his office has opened a probe into former President Evo Morales for alleged sedition and terrorism, related to accusations from the interim government that he has been stirring unrest since resigning.
