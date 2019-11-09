Bolivian government decries coup as some police join protests

The government of Bolivian President Evo Morales denounced what it called a coup by violent groups on Saturday, as some police forces carried out acts of “mutiny” in support of opposition protests amid a weeks-long standoff over a disputed election.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Cambodian opposition veteran lands in Malaysia in challenge to Hun Sen - November 9, 2019
- Chile’s Pinera acknowledges ‘abuses’ in handling of riots: media - November 9, 2019
- Germany marks 30th anniversary of the Berlin Wall’s fall - November 9, 2019