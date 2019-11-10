Bolivian military asks Morales to resign to ensure stability

Bolivia’s military said on Sunday it had suggested to President Evo Morales that he resign to help ensure stability in the country, heaping pressure on the leftist leader as he deals with a widening backlash over a disputed election.
