Bolivian military says won’t ‘confront’ the people as pressure on Morales builds

Bolivian President Evo Morales denounced the actions of “violent groups” early on Saturday, hours after police forces were seen joining scattered protests, but the military weighed in later saying it would not “confront the people” in a standoff over a disputed election.
