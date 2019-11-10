Bolivian President Morales calls for new elections after OAS audit

Bolivian president Evo Morales said on Sunday he would call for new elections after the Organization of American States (OAS) released a report saying that a disputed Oct. 20 vote should be annulled due to irregularities.
