Bolivian President Evo Morales said on Sunday he would submit his resignation as the South American country’s leader after the military suggested he step down and allies resigned amid a fierce backlash to a disputed election last month.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Iraqi forces shoot three dead in southern city as protests flare: police, medics - November 10, 2019
- Bolivia’s Morales resigns after weeks of protests over disputed election - November 10, 2019
- Bolivian President Morales says to resign after fierce election backlash - November 10, 2019