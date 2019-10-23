Bolivian protesters flood capital as Morales whisker away from outright victory

Bolivians furious over what they saw as an attempt by leftist President Evo Morales to rig Sunday’s election protested outside the hotel in the capital city of La Paz where the country’s electoral board was processing remaining ballots on Tuesday.
