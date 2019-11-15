Bolivia’s dueling parties strike deal to end political chaos

Bolivia’s interim government and lawmakers from the party of unseated leader Evo Morales struck a deal late on Thursday to pursue new elections, potentially helping resolve the South American country’s political crisis.
