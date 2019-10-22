Bolivia’s election sparks protest as rivals clash over results

Bolivia’s electoral board released new data late on Monday that showed President Evo Morales had enough votes to win the hotly contested election, sparking allegations of fraud from the opposition and angry clashes in the streets.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Canada’s Trudeau to remain in power but with minority government - October 22, 2019
- Trump congratulates Canada’s Trudeau on ‘hard-fought’ election win - October 22, 2019
- Uniqlo ad sparks protest, parody as South Korea-Japan dispute flares - October 21, 2019