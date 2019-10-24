Bolivian leader Evo Morales, again claiming victory in the country’s fraught presidential election, accused the opposition on Wednesday of trying to orchestrate a coup after anti-government protests that charged the vote counting was rigged.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Brazil president urges recount of Bolivian vote after Morales claims win - October 23, 2019
- Bolivia’s Morales blasts opposition ‘coup’ as tensions build over vote count - October 23, 2019
- Bolivia’s Morales calls on military to unite amid turmoil over disputed election - October 23, 2019