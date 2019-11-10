Bolivia’s Morales cornered into calling new elections; rivals demand he step aside

Bolivian President Evo Morales agreed on Sunday to hold new presidential elections at the recommendation of the Organization of American States (OAS), but the leading opposition candidate called on him to give up his candidacy.
