Bolivia’s Morales denounces ‘illegal’ police warrant for his arrest: tweet

Bolivia’s embattled President Evo Morales, who resigned hours earlier, denounced what he called an “illegal” police warrant for his arrest and said his home was attacked by “violent groups,” according to a statement on Twitter on Sunday.
