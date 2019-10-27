Bolivia’s Morales vows second-round vote if fraud found in election, threatens siege of cities

Bolivian President Evo Morales on Saturday vowed to hold a run-off election if fraud is found in a vote count that gave him an outright win, but warned his rural base would siege cities if they keep protesting his disputed re-election to a fourth term.
