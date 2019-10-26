Bolivian President Evo Morales on Saturday vowed to hold a run-off election if an audit of a vote count that handed him an outright win finds evidence of fraud, as he sought to calm a sixth day of protests and international criticism over his disputed re-election to a fourth consecutive term.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Bolivia’s Morales vows second-round vote if fraud found in official tally - October 26, 2019
- Rural Vietnamese mourn loved ones feared dead in back of British truck - October 26, 2019
- No confirmation of identity of 39 UK truck victims: Vietnam’s embassy - October 26, 2019