Bolsonaro irks Chile after personal attack on U.N.’s Bachelet

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro sparked friction with regional ally Chile on Wednesday after he accused its former leader Michelle Bachelet of meddling in his country’s affairs by criticizing rising police violence and erosions of democracy.
