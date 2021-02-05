Breaking News
Bolt Biotherapeutics Prices Upsized Initial Public Offering

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BOLT), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, announced today the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 11,500,000 shares of common stock at a price to the public of $20.00 per share. In addition, Bolt has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,725,000 shares of common stock solely to cover over-allotments, if any, at the initial public offering price less underwriting discounts and commissions. The shares are expected to begin trading on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol “BOLT” on February 5, 2021.

Morgan Stanley, SVB Leerink, Stifel and Guggenheim Securities are acting as joint bookrunners for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at [email protected]; or SVB Leerink LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, One Federal Street, 37th Floor, Boston, MA 02110, or by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105 or by email at [email protected]

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with, and declared effective by, the Securities and Exchange Commission. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. 

Media Contacts:
Maggie Beller or David Schull
Russo Partners, LLC
646-942-5631
[email protected]
[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:
Sarah McCabe
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
[email protected]

