Bolt Biotherapeutics to Present at 21st Annual Needham Healthcare Conference

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bolt Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLT), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immuno-oncology therapeutics that combine the targeting precision of antibodies with the power of both the innate and adaptive immune systems, today announced that management will present a company overview at the 21st Annual Needham Healthcare Conference being held virtually on Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 12:45 p.m. PT (3:45 p.m. ET).

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations page of Bolt’s website at www.boltbio.com. Archived replays will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of immuno-oncology agents that combine the targeting precision of antibodies with the power of both the innate and adaptive immune systems. Bolt Bio’s proprietary Boltbody™ Immune-stimulating Antibody Conjugates (ISACs) are designed to target tumor cells for elimination by the immune system. BDC-1001 is a HER2-targeting Boltbody ISAC in an ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial enrolling patients with HER2-expressing solid tumors. Bolt is also advancing BDC-2034, a Boltbody ISAC targeting CEA, and BDC-3042, an agonist antibody targeting Dectin-2. BDC-3042 is the first candidate to be advanced from the company’s myeloid modulator platform. In addition, Bolt Bio is developing new immuno-oncology Boltbody ISACs through strategic collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies.

Investor Relations and Media Contacts:
Karen L. Bergman
Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.
650-665-9295
kbergman@boltbio.com

Sarah McCabe
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

Maggie Beller or David Schull
Russo Partners, LLC
646-942-5631
maggie.beller@russopartnersllc.com
david.schull@russopartnersllc.com

