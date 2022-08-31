Bolt Biotherapeutics to Present at Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Breaking News
REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bolt Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: BOLT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 12:20 p.m. ET (9:20 a.m. PT) in New York, New York.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the Events and Presentations page of Bolt’s website at www.boltbio.com. Archived replays will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.
Bolt Biotherapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Bolt Biotherapeutics’ pipeline candidates are built on the Company’s deep expertise in myeloid biology and cancer drug development. The Company’s pipeline includes BDC-1001, a HER2-targeting Boltbody Immune-stimulating Antibody Conjugate (ISAC), BDC-3042, a myeloid-modulating antibody and multiple Boltbody ISAC collaboration programs. Bolt Biotherapeutics is currently progressing BDC-1001 through a Phase 1/2 dose-escalation clinical trial, as a monotherapy and in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb’s immune checkpoint inhibitor, Opdivo® (nivolumab), in a variety of HER2-expressing solid tumors. Bolt Biotherapeutics is advancing BDC-3042, an agonist antibody targeting Dectin-2, through IND-enabling studies. In preclinical development, BDC-3042 demonstrated the ability to convert tumor-supportive macrophages to tumor-destructive macrophages. Bolt Biotherapeutics is leveraging its ability to engineer and optimize novel applications of its Boltbody ISACs to develop multiple immuno-oncology candidates through strategic collaborations with leading biopharmaceutical companies. For more information, please visit https://www.boltbio.com/.

Investor Relations and Media Contacts:
Karen L. Bergman
Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc.
650-665-9295
kbergman@boltbio.com

Sarah McCabe
Stern Investor Relations, Inc.
212-362-1200
sarah.mccabe@sternir.com

David Schull
Russo Partners, LLC
212-845-4271
david.schull@russopartnersllc.com

