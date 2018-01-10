BOLTS Technologies and JetPay Announce Partnership

CENTER VALLEY, Pa., Jan. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — JetPay Corporation (“JetPay” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:JTPY), a payment processor and HR & Payroll services provider and BOLTS Technologies, a software provider that specializes in deposit account onboarding solutions for financial institutions; have partnered to offer Financial Institutions “best in class” payments, HR & Payroll, and account opening technology.

Through the partnership with JetPay, Financial Institution clients of BOLTS Technologies can benefit from JetPay’s leading edge payments products and a suite of HR and Payroll services that includes a “white glove” service standard for which JetPay is known.

BOLTS’ customizable omni-channel account opening platform, which includes a dynamic rules engine, will allow JetPay to offer its Financial Institution clients greater control over the account onboarding process. In addition, with BOLTS’ unique funding integration, onboarding new clients becomes seamless and proves to drive deposit growth and retain valued relationships.

“BOLTS Technologies and JetPay have partnered to provide Financial Institutions innovative solutions from both companies that will save time and increase client profitability,” said Diane Faro, CEO of JetPay. “We value the opportunities with BOLTS and continue to see growth opportunities with our Financial Institution partners making this a win-win partnership,” Ms. Faro continued.

“BOLTS Technologies is excited to offer JetPay’s funding services to our bank and credit union customers to assist them with funding new and existing account holders’ deposit accounts. Combining BOLTS’s seamless deposit onboarding platform with JetPay’s full range of funding options will further enhance our deposit account offering,” said Scott Field, CEO of BOLTS.

About JetPay Corporation

JetPay Corporation, based in Center Valley, PA, is a leading provider of vertically integrated solutions for businesses including card acceptance, processing, payroll, payroll tax filing, human capital management services, and other financial transactions. JetPay provides a single vendor solution for payment services, debit and credit card processing, ACH services, and payroll and human capital management needs for businesses throughout the United States. The Company also offers low-cost payment choices for the employees of these businesses to replace costly alternatives. The Company’s vertically aligned services provide customers with convenience and increased revenues by lowering payments-related costs and by designing innovative, customized solutions for internet, mobile, and cloud-based payments.

About BOLTS Technologies

BOLTS Technologies specializes in providing software that speeds up the account opening process, improving the customer experience and allowing the banker to spend more time helping new or existing depositors with other banking business. The BOLTS’s single-platform account opening solution assists both the branch employee by allowing them to onboard customers anywhere using a tablet and the customer, giving them the ability to open accounts for a new customer in less than five minutes and existing customers in approximately 90 seconds. BOLTS’s account onboarding platform BOLTS OPEN, distinguishes itself as an extremely customizable platform that has provided its customers with unparalleled control through its dynamic rules engine.

