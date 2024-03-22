MONTRÉAL, March 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier Inc. (“Bombardier” or the “Company”) today announced the commencement of a tender offer (the “Tender Offer”) to purchase for cash up to US$400,000,000 aggregate purchase price (exclusive of accrued and unpaid interest) (as such aggregate purchase price may be increased or decreased by the Company, the “Aggregate Maximum Purchase Amount”) of its outstanding Notes listed in the table below (the “Notes”). The Tender Offer will be financed, together with cash on hand, by the amounts raised in Bombardier’s offering of new Senior Notes (the “New Offering”) (net of transaction fees and expenses). The Tender Offer is being made pursuant to an Offer to Purchase dated March 22, 2024 (the “Offer to Purchase”).