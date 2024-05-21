MONTRÉAL, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier Inc. (“Bombardier”) today announced that it has issued a conditional notice of partial redemption for US$338 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 7.125% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 Notes”), and a conditional notice of partial redemption for US$450 million aggregate principal amount of its outstanding 7.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “2027 Notes” and, together with the 2026 Notes, the “Redemption Notes”). As set forth in the conditional notice of partial redemption issued today in respect of the 2026 Notes, the redemption date is June 20, 2024, and the redemption price for the 2026 Notes is 101.781% of the principal amount redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest. As set forth in the conditional notice of partial redemption issued today in respect of the 2027 Notes, the redemption date is June 20, 2024, and the redemption price for the 2027 Notes is 100.00% of the principal amount redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest. Each redemption of the Redemption Notes is subject to and conditioned upon Bombardier completing a new offering of debt securities in the aggregate principal amount of not less than US$750 million before the June 20, 2024 redemption dates; however, Bombardier may delay or waive this condition in its sole and absolute discretion.