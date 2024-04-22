MONTRÉAL, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier Inc. (“Bombardier”) today announced that it has redeemed US$200 million principal amount of its outstanding 7.875% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “Redemption Notes”) as set forth in the notice of partial redemption issued March 22, 2024.
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
- ROSEN, RECOGNIZED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages World Acceptance Corporation Investors to Inquire About Securities Class Action Investigation – WRLD - April 22, 2024
- Cidara Therapeutics Provides Corporate Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results - April 22, 2024
- Arbor Biotechnologies to Present Data Supporting Therapeutic Programs in PH1 and ALS, and the Discovery of a Novel Type V Nuclease at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 27th Annual Meeting - April 22, 2024