MONTRÉAL, 22 avr. 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier Inc. (« Bombardier ») a annoncé aujourd’hui le rachat de ses billets de premier rang 7,875 % échéant en 2027 d’un capital de 200 millions $ US en circulation (les « billets visés par le rachat »), comme il est indiqué dans l’avis de rachat partiel émis le 22 mars 2024.
