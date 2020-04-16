Bona® Announces New Bona Green 8600 Ceramic Abrasive

Unique Balance of Ceramic and Aluminum Oxide Offers Superior Performance

The new Bona Green 8600 Ceramic Abrasive with ideal abrasion for coarse and medium sanding, creating a quality surface for oil, primer or finish application. The perfect balance of ceramic and aluminum oxide offers a faster, shortened sanding process The new Bona Green 8600 Ceramic Abrasive with ideal abrasion for coarse and medium sanding, creating a quality surface for oil, primer or finish application. The perfect balance of ceramic and aluminum oxide offers a faster, shortened sanding process.

MALMO, Sweden, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Bona ® , a global, sustainably-driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining and restoring premium floors, launched its Bona Green 8600 Ceramic Abrasive, a new premium abrasive for wood floor sanding and refinishing. The new abrasive is 50 percent longer lasting than competitor abrasives. Already a popular product in the US and Spain, Bona Green 8600 Ceramic Abrasive is now available across Europe.

Specifically developed for hardwood floors, Bona Green 8600 Ceramic Abrasive delivers ideal abrasion for coarse and medium sanding, creating a quality surface for oil, primer or finish application. The perfect balance of ceramic and aluminum oxide offers a faster, shortened sanding process. by allowing a coarse sanding with a finer 50-grit abrasive instead of the usual 36-grit abrasive at the beginning of the process. This can then be followed by medium sanding with an 80-grit abrasive allowing for a 30 percent faster cut than competitor abrasives.

“Our goal is to help make contractors’ jobs safer, easier and faster in everything we do,” said Hans-Joachim Röhrich, Product Manager Abrasives and Machines EMEA/APAC, Bona. “Less time sanding means the overall floor installation or refinish job will be completed more quickly without compromising the outcome. The wider grit range compared to Bona Ceramic 8700 makes it an all-rounder when it comes to wood floor sanding.”

Bona’s full line of abrasives is specifically designed for wood floors. Each abrasives size and grit distribution leads to less fibre ripping, quicker sanding and an overall smoother surface. In addition to a faster sanding process, the polyester backing of the Bona Green 8600 Ceramic Abrasive offers greater durability lasting 50 percent longer than competitor abrasives. This durability allows for the perfect balance of powerful sanding with less fibre ripping, creating the perfect, smooth surface.

Bona Green 8600 Ceramic Abrasive if available as 36-120 grit in belt and disc format. Visit your local distributor or contact Bona for availability in your region.

About Bona

Bona is a family-owned company founded in 1919 that supplies products for installing, maintaining and restoring wood floors. Bona’s turnover is 2.6bn SEK (EUR 248 million) 2018. The head office is in Malmö, Sweden, and the company is represented globally by its 17 subsidiaries, 70 distributors, 600 employees and 5 factories. For more visit www.bona.com .

