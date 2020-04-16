Breaking News
felene vodka
Home / Top News / Bona® Announces New Bona Green 8600 Ceramic Abrasive

Bona® Announces New Bona Green 8600 Ceramic Abrasive

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 2 mins ago

Unique Balance of Ceramic and Aluminum Oxide Offers Superior Performance

The new Bona Green 8600 Ceramic Abrasive with ideal abrasion for coarse and medium sanding, creating a quality surface for oil, primer or finish application. The perfect balance of ceramic and aluminum oxide offers a faster, shortened sanding process

The new Bona Green 8600 Ceramic Abrasive with ideal abrasion for coarse and medium sanding, creating a quality surface for oil, primer or finish application. The perfect balance of ceramic and aluminum oxide offers a faster, shortened sanding process.

The new Bona Green 8600 Ceramic Abrasive with ideal abrasion for coarse and medium sanding, creating a quality surface for oil, primer or finish application. The perfect balance of ceramic and aluminum oxide offers a faster, shortened sanding process.

Bona’s New Green 8600 Ceramic Abrasive

Bona’s New Green 8600 Ceramic Abrasive

Bona’s New Green 8600 Ceramic Abrasive

MALMO, Sweden, April 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Today, Bona®, a global, sustainably-driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining and restoring premium floors, launched its Bona Green 8600 Ceramic Abrasive, a new premium abrasive for wood floor sanding and refinishing. The new abrasive is 50 percent longer lasting than competitor abrasives. Already a popular product in the US and Spain, Bona Green 8600 Ceramic Abrasive is now available across Europe.

Specifically developed for hardwood floors, Bona Green 8600 Ceramic Abrasive delivers ideal abrasion for coarse and medium sanding, creating a quality surface for oil, primer or finish application. The perfect balance of ceramic and aluminum oxide offers a faster, shortened sanding process. by allowing a coarse sanding with a finer 50-grit abrasive instead of the usual 36-grit abrasive at the beginning of the process. This can then be followed by medium sanding with an 80-grit abrasive allowing for a 30 percent faster cut than competitor abrasives.

“Our goal is to help make contractors’ jobs safer, easier and faster in everything we do,” said Hans-Joachim Röhrich, Product Manager Abrasives and Machines EMEA/APAC, Bona. “Less time sanding means the overall floor installation or refinish job will be completed more quickly without compromising the outcome. The wider grit range compared to Bona Ceramic 8700 makes it an all-rounder when it comes to wood floor sanding.”

Bona’s full line of abrasives is specifically designed for wood floors. Each abrasives size and grit distribution leads to less fibre ripping, quicker sanding and an overall smoother surface. In addition to a faster sanding process, the polyester backing of the Bona Green 8600 Ceramic Abrasive offers greater durability lasting 50 percent longer than competitor abrasives. This durability allows for the perfect balance of powerful sanding with less fibre ripping, creating the perfect, smooth surface.

Bona Green 8600 Ceramic Abrasive if available as 36-120 grit in belt and disc format. Visit your local distributor or contact Bona for availability in your region.

About Bona

Bona is a family-owned company founded in 1919 that supplies products for installing, maintaining and restoring wood floors. Bona’s turnover is 2.6bn SEK (EUR 248 million) 2018. The head office is in Malmö, Sweden, and the company is represented globally by its 17 subsidiaries, 70 distributors, 600 employees and 5 factories. For more visit www.bona.com.

Contact: Heather Lindemann
Bona | (800) 872-5515
[email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2a592011-1dc0-409f-b583-ea8f9ddaa1ae

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d58cef32-4aae-49e6-88d0-4e9f165007d4

GlobeNewswire
Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)
Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2020, All Rights Reserved.