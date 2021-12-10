Breaking News
Bona Fide Masks Corp. Donates 25,000 Masks to Youth-Driven Non-Profit, PPE4ALL

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bona Fide Masks Corp. (www.bonafidemasks.com), part of the Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) family of companies out of Mount Vernon, New York, is proud to announce a donation of 25,000 Powecom KN95 masks and Harley Commodity N95 masks to the student-led non-profit organization, PPE4ALL. A group of university students looking to address the growing PPE shortages at the onset of the pandemic formed PPE4ALL. A simple idea by a group of students has evolved into a vast network of volunteers and creators working together to distribute PPE equipment such as masks, hand sanitizer, gloves, and shields.

Setting out to address the challenges our healthcare system faced in the early stages of the pandemic, PPE4ALL initially focused on the PPE demand for healthcare and hospital workers. Today, PPE4ALL serves hospitals, governments, nursing homes, small businesses, first responders, homeless shelters, and other communities in need across the U.S. To date, they have provided over 120,000 pieces of PPE to all 50 states.

“We are so impressed by PPE4ALL and their ongoing efforts. The story of how they got their start reminds us of our story. We started Bona Fide Masks® in response to a community leader’s request for our support to alleviate the shortage of PPE during the pandemic. Given the critical medical supply chain issues, we were uniquely positioned to help. Our family-owned and -operated company has 80+ years of manufacturing expertise and a trusted global supply chain. We are proud to be the most trusted and authentic mask provider in the marketplace, based on our direct relationships with reputable mask providers such as Powecom and Harley. We continue to work hard to deliver authentic masks at a reasonable price, with the goal of keeping everyone safe. We are thrilled to donate our masks to PPE4ALL and support their mission.” – Bill Taubner, President of Bona Fide Masks.

“As the pandemic continues, we continue to establish ourselves as a stabilizing force for the communities at large. We are thankful for Bona Fide Masks and their donation to help provide for communities who have been overlooked during the pandemic. It’s organizations like Bona Fide Masks that enable our mission and empower us to deliver life-saving materials to those most in need.” – Emme Magliato, Chief Operating Officer of PPE4ALL

To learn more about Bona Fide Masks, visit www.bonafidemasks.com. To learn more about PPE4ALL, visit www.ppe4all.net.

More about Ball Chain Manufacturing. Co., Inc.:

Family-owned and -operated since 1938, Ball Chain is the only major U.S. manufacturer of metal ball chain and attachments. The company’s ball chain is featured in window roller shades, light fixtures, plumbing devices, keychains and jewelry items. Headquartered in Mount Vernon, New York, with global distribution, Ball Chain designs and fabricates innovative products while providing exemplary customer service. After entering the interior design market with ShimmerScreen® decorative metal curtains, the company further diversified its offerings with the launch of LogoTags, a promotional products division. Ball Chain is proud of its commitment to the American workforce and the environment. The company has earned industry recognition for its responsible business practices, including “green business” certification from the Green Business Bureau (GBB) and certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

Media Contact:

914.664.7500

Bill Taubner, President

Cristina Chianese, Director of Marketing

Ball Chain Mfg. Co., Inc. / Bona Fide Masks Corp.

info@bonafidemasks.com

