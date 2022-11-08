COMPANY TO DONATE 500,000 ADDITIONAL AUTHENTIC KN95 MASKS TO UNDERSERVED

MOUNT VERNON, N.Y., Nov. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — – Bona Fide Masks Corp. (www.bonafidemasks.com), the most trusted source for authentic, high-quality masks, has announced an increase to its original donation of over 1 million KN95 respirator masks. Allocated for nonprofits and organizations in need, this effort represents an expansion of the company’s social responsibility efforts and will help address the overwhelming need for high-quality masks among the underserved and critically compromised communities.

Established at the height of the pandemic to address the critical shortage of PPE, Bona Fide Masks® has supported impact-driven philanthropic efforts since its inception. The company has donated hundreds of thousands of KN95 masks to hospitals, frontline workers, educational institutes, relief efforts and more. The concept of giving back to communities in need is not new for Bona Fide Masks. This June, Company President, Bill Taubner, decided to formalize these efforts with a customer-driven donation effort. Bona Fide Masks sent a survey to its over 1 million customers encouraging them to recommend nonprofit, 501(c)(3) organizations to receive a minimum of 2,400 KN95 masks each.

“This has been an incredibly rewarding initiative for our company. We received an overwhelming response from our customers, recommending hundreds of organizations globally. As a family-owned and operated business, we loved the notion that our loyal customers would have an opportunity to work collaboratively with us to give back to their communities. To date, we have supported over 200 organizations with over 700,000 masks. These masks have been sent to a range of organizations supporting soup kitchens, educational institutions, medical research facilities and more. Our entire staff has had the opportunity to work on this initiative at some capacity and it has energized us. We started this business to do our part for the communities at large during the pandemic and this effort has magnified that drive for purpose.” Bill Taubner, President, Bona Fide Masks.

Bona Fide Masks was originally formed under the umbrella of Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc., a company dating back to 1938. With over 80 years of manufacturing and distribution expertise, the company has always prioritized community service. Any non-profit organizations looking to receive these donations can contact the company directly at: donations@bonafidemasks.com.

ABOUT BALL CHAIN MANUFACTURING CO., INC. AND BONA FIDE MASKS CORP.:

The current owners’ great-grandfather and grandfather started Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) in a small garage behind their home in the Bronx, NY. The company has been family-owned and operated since 1938. Ball Chain is now the world’s largest manufacturer of ball chains (www.ballchain.com), seen on military dog tags, ceiling fans, handbags and light pulls, among many other goods. The company manufactures more than 3 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). Ball Chain is the exclusive supplier to the U.S. military for the iconic dog tag ID necklace worn by U.S. servicemen and women, and the company takes tremendous pride in everything it does.

Originally a division of Ball Chain, Bona Fide Masks Corp. handles warehousing and distribution with the utmost focus, systematically employing proven, regimented processes and protocols, as supply chain security and transparency are its highest priorities. In this regard, Bona Fide Masks is proud to issue statements of authenticity, providing further confidence to its customers and reinforcing its commitment to supply chain integrity. Bona Fide Masks recently earned the prestigious ISO 9001 certification, recognizing its quality management standards.

