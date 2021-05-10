Bona UK Expands Retailer Distribution of Bona Antibacterial Hard-Surface Floor Deep Cleaner

Ready-to-Use Formula Kills 99.9% of Bacteria and Viruses* on Sealed Hard-Surface Floors

MILTON KEYNES, U.K., May 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bona®, a global, sustainably-driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining, and restoring premium floors, announced expanded distribution of its newly launched Bona Antibacterial Hard-Surface Floor Deep Cleaner among retailers in the United Kingdom nationwide including Lakeland, Robert Dyas, Argos, Amazon, and B&Q. Bona Antibacterial Hard-Surface Floor Deep Cleaner is a unique formulation that provides a deep clean for sealed, hard-surface floors including stone, tile, laminate, vinyl and LVT and kills 99.9 percent of bacteria and viruses*.

“Now more than ever deep cleaning is important to the health of our homes and all who live there,” said Liam Walsh, Retail Key Account Manager UK & Ireland, Bona. “Our goal in developing this new antibacterial cleaner was to achieve an effortless effectiveness against germs and viruses while also maintaining a healthy base formulation to keep homes safe.”

Many traditional antibacterial cleaners use alcohol or chlorine to kill bacteria. Bona Antibacterial Hard-Surface Floor Deep Cleaner is a safer formulation with zero alcohol or chlorine that cleans without any harsh chemical smell. When used as directed, the ready-to-use antibacterial cleaner disinfects hard, non-porous flooring surfaces like stone, tile, laminate, vinyl and LVT.

“Germs, bacteria, viruses, stubborn dirt, and grime are no match for this new deep cleaning formula,” continued Liam. “And now customers can purchase Bona Antibacterial Hard-Surface Floor Deep Cleaner at a retailer nearby.”

Bona Antibacterial Hard-Surface Floor Deep Cleaner originally launched in early Spring at Lakeland. The product is now available at Robert Dyas, Argos, Amazon, and B&Q.

Bona Antibacterial Hard-Surface Floor Deep Cleaner retails for £10.49 RRP and is now available in a 1L spray bottle at bona.com.

*Proven to kill 99.99% E Coli, S Aureus, E hirae, P Aeruginosa, C albicans and Influenza A (A1N1) Virus.

About Bona

Bona is a family-owned, sustainably driven company that supplies products for installing, renovating, maintaining, and restoring premium floors. Founded in 1919, Bona was the first in the industry to offer a full system of waterborne wood floor finishing and floor care products. Today, Bona offers products for most premium floor surfaces including wood, tile, vinyl, LVT, resilient, rubber and laminate. Bona’s turnover is 3.1bn SEK (EUR 306 million) in 2020. The head office is in Malmö, Sweden, and the company is represented globally by its 17 subsidiaries, 70 distributors, 600 employees and 5 factories. For more visit www.bona.com.

