NEW YORK, April 22, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bonaccord Capital Partners (“Bonaccord”), a private equity business focused on providing growth capital to exceptional mid-market private markets sponsors, today announced that it has acquired a passive minority equity interest in Lead Edge Capital (“Lead Edge”), a growth equity firm focused on investing in market-leading software, internet, consumer, and tech-enabled businesses globally.

Bonaccord’s investment and strategic development platform will support Lead Edge’s value creation initiatives and further growth. There will be no change to Lead Edge’s investment process, day-to-day management, or firm operations.

“We are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with Bonaccord, which is a critical step in Lead Edge’s continued growth and scalability,” said Mitchell Green, Founder and Managing Partner of Lead Edge. “We believe Bonaccord’s middle market expertise will be invaluable as we continue to grow our investor network and scale the Lead Edge platform. At the same time, we believe the Bonaccord team can bring additional value to our existing and future portfolio companies through continuing to provide strategic customer and partner introductions.”

“Lead Edge Capital’s ability to leverage its strategic investor base and drive tangible, value-added growth across its portfolio is unique and exceptional,” said Ajay Chitkara, Managing Partner of Bonaccord. “Over the last several years, we have built a strong relationship with Lead Edge, and we are thrilled to partner with them as they continue to build and strategically scale their firm to deliver compelling returns for their investors.”

Evercore served as financial adviser to Lead Edge Capital. Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Goodwin Procter LLP acted as legal counsel to Lead Edge Capital and Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Jacobson LLP advised Bonaccord.

About Lead Edge Capital

Lead Edge Capital is a $5 billion growth equity firm investing in software, internet, and tech-enabled businesses globally. The firm has invested in a number of major software and internet companies around the world, including Alibaba Group, Arrive Logistics, Asana, Azul Systems, Bazaarvoice, Benchling, Clearscore, Duo Security, Grafana, GrowthZone, Holistiplan, LeanStaffing, LiveView Technologies, Pacemate, Safesend, Signal Sciences, Tempo, Toast, Wise, and YouSign. Lead Edge has invested in more than 100 companies worldwide and has seen over 60 portfolio companies achieve an exit. One of the main drivers of Lead Edge’s success is its unique investor base, a network of 700+ executives, entrepreneurs, and dealmakers who have built and run some of the world’s most successful companies. In addition to providing flexible capital, Lead Edge leverages this global network to connect portfolio companies with the customers, partners, talent, and advisors needed to accelerate growth. Lead Edge Capital was founded in 2009 and has offices in New York City and Santa Barbara.

About Bonaccord Capital Partners

Bonaccord Capital Partners (“BCP”) is a private equity business focused on providing growth capital to exceptional mid-market private markets sponsors spanning private equity, private credit, and real estate and real assets. By leveraging its strategic relationships, institutional capabilities, and strategic development expertise, BCP seeks to support transformative initiatives that help its partner sponsors reach their potential and establish enduring institutions. BCP aims to support broader portfolio objectives through partnerships with its partner sponsors. BCP is a part of P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), a leading multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. For more information, please visit www.bonaccordcapital.com.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Sophia Kolodzinski

[email protected]

[email protected]