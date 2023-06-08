NEW YORK, June 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bonaccord Capital Partners, a private equity business focused on acquiring non-control equity interests in middle-market private markets sponsors, is pleased to announce it has entered into a strategic agreement with Asia Heritage, a Singapore based asset manager, and, in conjunction with the agreement, appointed Chris Lerner as Operating Partner to lead Bonaccord’s activities in Asia. The Bonaccord Asia Heritage partnership will provide support to Bonaccord’s portfolio companies in crafting and executing capital formation initiatives in Asia – a critical growth market for private markets allocations. Mr. Lerner is the Chairman of Asia Heritage’s parent company, Verse Holdings, which also owns Thrive Alternatives and Asense Technologies, a GP advisory and Vertical SaaS company, respectively, and has a singular focus across all its businesses on serving private market fund managers. Previously, Chris was a Managing Partner at MSA Capital and a global Partner and Head of Asia for Eaton Partners. He began his career in corporate finance with Citigroup. Mr. Lerner received an MBA from Columbia Business School and a BA from Tufts University.

“We are excited to build upon our established relationship with Chris and the Asia Heritage team to support our portfolio companies’ strategic objectives in Asia. Chris brings a wealth of knowledge and relationships to Bonaccord. This partnership provides a transformative value proposition for our portfolio companies, supplementing our resources in North America, Europe, and the Middle East to support our portfolio companies’ institutional priorities,” said Ajay Chitkara, Managing Partner at Bonaccord Capital Partners.

“Bonaccord has established itself as a leader in investing in exceptional mid-market private markets sponsors. I’m proud to have the opportunity to partner with Bonaccord to help them continue to grow their business and support their portfolio companies in Asia. We share a common focus and set of core values which we believe will prove highly accretive to Bonaccord’s portfolio companies as they grow into enduring institutions,” added Chris Lerner.

Asia Heritage and its dedicated team in Singapore will be a partner and representative of Bonaccord in Asia with the goal of providing strategic support to Bonaccord and its global portfolio companies.

About Bonaccord Capital Partners

Bonaccord Capital Partners (“BCP”) is a private equity firm focused on acquiring non-control equity interests in middle-market private markets sponsors spanning private equity, private credit, and real estate and real assets. By leveraging its strategic relationships, institutional capabilities, and strategic development expertise, BCP seeks to support transformative initiatives that help its portfolio companies reach their potential and establish enduring institutions. BCP aims to deliver its investors compelling investment returns while supporting broader portfolio objectives through partnerships with its portfolio companies. Bonaccord Capital Partners is a part of P10, Inc. (NYSE: PX), a leading multi-asset class private markets solutions provider in the alternative asset management industry. For more information, please visit www.bonaccordcapital.com

