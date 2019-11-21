Breaking News
Home / Top News / Bonal International, Inc. Declares Dividend

Bonal International, Inc. Declares Dividend

Posted by: GlobeNewswire in Top News 21 mins ago

Twenty-Third Dividend in Last 15 Years

ROYAL OAK, Mich., Nov. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bonal International, Inc. (OTC: BONL) has announced a dividend of $0.05 per share.  This dividend marks the twenty-third time Bonal has issued dividends over the last fifteen fiscal years.  The dividend is payable on December 20, 2019 to the shareholders of record as of the close of business on December 6, 2019.

Dividends are paid out of retained earnings.  The Bonal International board of directors will continue to evaluate the Company’s dividend policy on a quarterly basis.

Bonal International, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, Bonal Technologies, Inc., is the patent holder and world’s only provider of sub-harmonic (Meta-Lax®) vibratory stress relief and weld conditioning technology.  Bonal offers 15 different models of Meta-Lax equipment which are sold in the United States and more than 64 countries worldwide.  Headquartered in Royal Oak, Michigan, Bonal serves the aerospace, automotive, defense, die casting, machine tool building, mining, mold making, power, racing, ship building, and welding industries.  Bonal’s Meta-Lax technology is used to eliminate thermal stress in metal parts, thereby preventing distortion and cracking.  The Meta-Lax technology is applied at a fraction of the time, expense, and energy consumption of competing technologies.  More information can be found at www.Bonal.com or by calling 1-800-META-LAX.

Contact: Thomas E. Hebel
Toll Free: 800.638.2529 ext.236
International: 248.582.0900 ext.236
Email: [email protected]

 

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire

GlobeNewswire,is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
GlobeNewswire

Latest posts by GlobeNewswire (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2019, All Rights Reserved.