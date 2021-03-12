Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. and HighPoint Resources Announce Final Results of Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitations

DENVER, March 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE: BCEI) (the “Company” or “Bonanza Creek”) and HighPoint Resources Corporation (“HighPoint”) (NYSE: HPR) today announced the expiration and results of Bonanza Creek’s previously announced offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) shares of its common stock and newly issued 7.5% Senior Notes due 2026 (the “Bonanza Creek Senior Notes”) for any and all of the 7.0% Senior Notes due October 15, 2022 (the “2022 Notes”) of HighPoint Operating Corporation (“HighPoint OpCo”) and the 8.75% Senior Notes due June 15, 2025 of HighPoint OpCo (the “2025 Notes” and, together with the 2022 Notes, the “HighPoint Senior Notes”) as of 5:00 p.m. New York City time on March 11, 2021 (the “Expiration Deadline”). The Exchange Offers were commenced in connection with Bonanza Creek’s proposed acquisition of HighPoint. HighPoint OpCo is a wholly-owned subsidiary of HighPoint.

In connection with the Exchange Offer, HighPoint solicited, on behalf of HighPoint OpCo, consents (the “Consent Solicitation”) to certain proposed amendments to the indentures governing the HighPoint Senior Notes from all holders of HighPoint Senior Notes. Concurrently with the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation, HighPoint also solicited votes from the holders of HighPoint Senior Notes to accept or reject a prepackaged plan of reorganization under Chapter 11 of the United States Bankruptcy Code (the “Prepackaged Plan” and such solicitation, the “Plan Solicitation”).

The Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation were conditioned on a minimum participation of not less than 97.5% of the aggregate outstanding principal amount of each series of HighPoint Senior Notes being validly tendered in accordance with the terms of the Exchange Offers prior to the Expiration Deadline (the “Minimum Participation Condition”). Approval of the Prepackaged Plan by the holders of HighPoint Senior Notes requires the affirmative vote of a majority of holders of HighPoint Senior Notes that vote on the Prepackaged Plan and at least two-thirds of the aggregate principal amount of HighPoint Senior Notes that vote on the Prepackaged Plan. Based upon preliminary voting results, the requisite number and amount of HighPoint Senior Notes have accepted the Prepackaged Plan.

The complete results of the Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation are listed in the table below:

Title of Series of HighPoint

Senior Notes/CUSIP/ISIN

Numbers Aggregate

Principal

Amount

Outstanding Aggregate

Principal

Amount

Tendered Percent of

Total Tendered Minimum

Participation

Condition 7.0% Senior Notes due 2022

06846NAD6/ US06846NAD66* $350,000,000 $312,177,000 89.19% 97.5% 8.75% Senior Notes due 2025 06846NAF1 /

US06846NAF15* $275,000,000 $271,267,000 98.64% 97.5% HighPoint Senior Notes $625,000,000 $583,444,000 93.35% —

*These CUSIP numbers and ISINs are included solely for the convenience of the holders. Neither HighPoint nor the paying agent shall be responsible for the selection or use of any CUSIP number or ISIN, nor is any representation made as to its correctness or accuracy printed on any note or as referred to in any notice.

Since the Minimum Participation Condition was not satisfied, Bonanza Creek will not accept any HighPoint Senior Notes tendered for exchange and all HighPoint Senior Notes tendered pursuant to the Exchange Offer will be promptly returned to their holders. Furthermore, the Change of Control Amendment Consent Fee will not be paid and the proposed amendments to the indentures governing the HighPoint Senior Notes will not become operative. If the Bonanza Creek stockholders approve the merger, HighPoint may file voluntary petitions under Chapter 11 with the United States Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware (the “Court”) because the necessary votes to accept the Prepackaged Plan have been obtained. The consummation of the Prepackaged Plan will be subject to confirmation by the Court in addition to other conditions set forth in the Prepackaged Plan, a transaction support agreement and related transaction documents.

About the Companies

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas in the Rocky Mountain region of the United States. The Company’s assets and operations are concentrated in rural, unincorporated Weld County, Colorado, within the Wattenberg Field, focused on the Niobrara and Codell formations. The Company’s common shares are listed for trading on the NYSE under the symbol: “BCEI.”

HighPoint Resources Corporation (NYSE: HPR) is a Denver, Colorado based company focused on the development of oil and natural gas assets located in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. Additional information about HighPoint may be found on its website at www.hpres.com.

For further information contact:

Scott Landreth

Senior Director, Finance & Investor Relations and Treasurer

720-225-6679

[email protected]