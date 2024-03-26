Get the limited time value meal with Yangnyeom sauce before time runs out

Bonchon’s YumDrum Trio Meal Bonchon’s new value meal, YumDrum Trio, features three Korean double-fried chicken drumsticks, with fries, plus a Korean Donut.

Dallas, March 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bonchon, a global leader in Korean fried chicken, is debuting its mouthwatering YumDrum Trio Meal, combining flavors and a price that guests’ tastebuds and wallets will love. The new value meal features three Korean double-fried chicken drumsticks, with fries, plus a Korean Donut for $11.99. Guests can choose their favorite of Bonchon’s signature sauces – Soy Garlic, Spicy, Korean BBQ, or the limited time Yangnyeom sauce. Bonchon’s popular Korean Donut is soft and fluffy, coated in cinnamon and sugar and served with sweet cream sauce.

“The trio hits all the sweet and spicy notes by uniquely combining our chicken, fries and Korean Donut,” says Bonchon Chef Jae Park. “It was a passion project for us – designing a meal where flavors from each piece play together beautifully.”

Bonchon’s Yangnyeom sauce is a traditional Korean sauce that is sweet and spicy with hints of garlic and soy. Debuting on Bonchon’s menu in September 2023, the new sauce quickly became a fan favorite and guests have now through the end of March to enjoy.

The YumDrum Trio Meal is available for dining in, pick up, and delivery at participating restaurants for a limited time. To find a location or order online, go to www.bonchon.com.

About Bonchon

South Korea-born Bonchon, which translates as “my hometown,” was established in the United States in 2006. Known for its hand-battered, double-fried, crazy crispy Korean fried chicken, Bonchon sets out to have its fans around the world “Crunch Out Loud”. The brand continues to grow in popularity and has earned several accolades including #6 on Fast Casual Magazine’s 2023 Top 100 Movers & Shakers. Bonchon has more than 400 restaurants across eight countries. For more information, visit bonchon.com. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit franchising.bonchon.com. Follow Bonchon on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Tik Tok, X, and YouTube.

