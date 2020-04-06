Bond Street Manufacturing LLC Received Notice of Allowance from the US Patent Office for its Heat Not Burn Compositions

Breaking News
Williamson County, TN, April 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) —

Bond Street Manufacturing LLC (Bond Street), an affiliate of Fuisz LLC, has announced receipt of a notice of allowance from the US Patent Office (US 15/276,902).   The patent allowance relates to Bond Street’s heat-not-burn Tobacco Wax compositions.

Bond Street Managing Member and inventor, Joseph Fuisz, explained:

“Today’s patent allowance marks a small milestone in an ambitious patent strategy to assert intellectual property dominance over an entire class of heat-not-burn products, viz, tobacco wax compositions   We believe these compositions represent heat-not-burn 2.0, as compared with the 1.0 heatstick approach.”

“The genesis of this re-envisioning of the heat-not-burn format was based on our experience in film casting, and vapor products.”

“Through this prism, we perceived inherent difficulties and inefficiencies in the vaporization of a dried tobacco-substrate contained in a heatstick.”

“The bases for these difficulties include: the tension in drying a substrate only to later vaporize components out of a solid matrix; the substantial heating needs requiring warm-up phase; and grotesque tax inefficiencies wherein most taxable tobacco weight is thrown away and not used by the consumer.”

“Moreover, we believe there are inherent organoleptic challenges associated with the vaporization of tobacco substrates, making for a product with taste challenges that can only partially be mitigated through flavor strategies.”

“In contrast, Bond Street’s Tobacco Wax compositions do not suffer from these challenges.   Our Wax Compositions have an inherently desirable taste profile even before the addition of top flavor, with flavor rich enough to only appeal to an adult smoker.”

“Bond Street’s Tobacco Wax compositions are delivered in an easy to use cartridge that mates to a patent pending device.   The device is optimized for our Tobacco Wax compositions.  In our heat-not-burn universe, no cleaning is required unlike heatsticks.”

“Lower aerosolization temperatures help to drive superior (i.e. lower) toxicant levels in aerosol testing.   Bond Street’s compositions compare favorably with the heat-not-burn industry benchmark and sales leader, the IQOS® heatstick.   Comparative data is provided in the chart below.”

“Because our Tobacco Wax compositions vaporize with little residue, they have a substantial tax advantage over heatsticks in weight-based tax regimes.

“As a tobacco product, Bond Street’s Tobacco Wax compositions are not subject to the 2% nicotine caps of the European Union’s Tobacco Product Directive.   Thus, Bond Street’s products can provide a competitive nicotine delivery appealing to adult smokers, akin to other products in the heat-not-burn category.”

“Bond Street looks forward to additional patent allowances and further development of its heat-not-burn platform.”

Bond Street Manufacturing LLC is based in Williamson County, TN, and is an affiliate of Fuisz LLC (www.fuisz.com).

