Bond yields, stock prices supported ahead of central bank meetings

Asian stock markets held firm and bond yields rose on Wednesday as hopes of diminishing U.S.-China tensions and reduced risk of no-deal Brexit prompted investors to take profit in risk-off trade ahead of key central bank policy meetings.
