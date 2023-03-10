New York, NY, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BondPay, a fintech company specializing in cryptocurrency, is on a mission to democratize cryptocurrency ownership by making it easier for everyone to convert money into and out of digital currencies. With the BondPay platform, users can transfer and buy cryptocurrencies, allowing them to participate in the New Economy. BondPay provides a secure layer for the typical person to access, giving them control over their assets.

But BondPay’s vision goes beyond just simplifying cryptocurrency transactions. The company aims to develop a full suite of expert DeFi tools that will enable both investors and non-investors in cryptocurrency to profit from this booming market. BondPay’s platform offers institutional-grade crypto tools used by dozens of other reputable worldwide companies and financial service providers. These tools provide users with accuracy, timeliness, and a substantial depth of knowledge about the crypto sector.

BondPay’s hybrid wallet for Tradfi and Defi is a key component of the company’s ecosystem. It enables users to seamlessly send, pay bills, and utilize their assets on the wallet. Additionally, BondPay offers crypto debit cards and checking accounts that are insured, providing users with more opportunities to interact with the cryptocurrency market.

“Access to cryptocurrency should not be limited to a select few,” said BondPay CEO John Smith. “At BondPay, we are committed to making it easier for everyone to participate in the New Economy. Our hybrid wallet and DeFi tools are just the beginning of our efforts to democratize cryptocurrency ownership.”

The BondPay platform is already gaining attention from investors and crypto enthusiasts alike. With its easy-to-use interface and full suite of DeFi tools, BondPay is well-positioned to become a major player in the cryptocurrency market.

Website link: https://bondpay.app/

Telegram link: https://t.me/bondpayecosystem

Discord Link: https://discord.gg/9rJ3DYSz

Twitter link. https://twitter.com/BPayEcosystem

CONTACT: Giovanny Torres Adrovet Bondpay info(at)bondpay.app @torres_adrovet