EXCHANGE NOTICE 12.12.2017 BONDS

BONDS LISTING ON 13.12.2017

1 bond issued by Oma Säästöpankki Oyj will be listed on HEL Corporate Bonds as of 13.12.2017. Please find identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, [email protected], +358 9 6166 7260

TIEDOTE 12.12.2017 LAINAT

LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 13.12.2017

1 laina otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 13.12.2017 HEL Corporate Bonds -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Oma Säästöpankki Oyj. Lainan perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.

