EXCHANGE NOTICE 30.5.2018 BONDS

BONDS LISTING ON 31.5.2018

1 bonds issued by Kuntarahoitus Oyj (Municipality Finance Plc) will be listed on HEL Sustainable Bonds as of 31.5.2018. Please find identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, [email protected], +358 9 6166 7260

TIEDOTE 30.5.2018 LAINAT

LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 31.5.2018

1 laina otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 31.5.2018 HEL Sustainable Bonds -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Kuntarahoitus Oyj (Municipality Finance Plc). Lainojen perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.

