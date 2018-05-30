EXCHANGE NOTICE 30.5.2018 BONDS
BONDS LISTING ON 31.5.2018
1 bonds issued by Kuntarahoitus Oyj (Municipality Finance Plc) will be listed on HEL Sustainable Bonds as of 31.5.2018. Please find identifiers in the attached document.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, [email protected], +358 9 6166 7260
TIEDOTE 30.5.2018 LAINAT
LAINOJA PÖRSSILISTALLE 31.5.2018
1 laina otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi 31.5.2018 HEL Sustainable Bonds -markkinasegmentille. Liikkeeseenlaskijana toimii Kuntarahoitus Oyj (Municipality Finance Plc). Lainojen perustiedot ovat saatavilla oheisessa liitetiedostossa.
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, [email protected], +358 9 6166 7260
