Global bond yields flirted with record lows while stocks struggled to recover on Thursday, as global recession worries from intensifying U.S.-China frictions and the specter of a no-deal Brexit drove investors to safer harbors.
Latest posts by Reuters News (see all)
- Bonds reign supreme, equities struggle on recession, Brexit fears - August 28, 2019
- Facebook acknowledges flaw in Messenger Kids app - August 28, 2019
- China rotates Hong Kong troops as protesters call for democracy - August 28, 2019