Bonfire Fiber’s end-to-end business model emphasizes planning, engineering, building and maintaining open access networks with hyper-fast broadband delivered by DZS

DALLAS, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader of access, optical and cloud-controlled software defined solutions, today announced a partnership with open access innovation pioneer Bonfire Fiber (a division of Bonfire Infrastructure Group, or Bonfire) that leverages the disruptive DZS Saber-4400 coherent optical metro and edge transport platform. Aligned with Bonfire’s mission to eradicate digital inequality through a superior combination of business planning, engineering, construction and fiber operations, the new partnership with DZS enables Bonfire to leverage the environmentally hardened and extraordinarily scalable Saber-4400 to bring world-class broadband to underserved communities while delivering the lowest initial capital expense (CAPEX) for each project while enabling the lowest ongoing operational expense (OPEX).

“Cost effective and scalable middle mile transport is essential to bringing long-term, sustainable success to communities that have historically been underserved and unserved by broadband,” said Brian Hollister, CEO, Bonfire. “DZS understands this requirement, and the Saber-4400 platform supports our goal of having vendor-neutral scalability with an efficient, long-reach middle mile transport solution that can deliver up to 400Gbps per wavelength in a 1 Rack Unit (RU) hardened form factor.”

The Saber-4400 offers not just extended reach up to 120km without amplification and enhanced expandability that are ideal for middle mile transport opportunities, but also the ability to use existing or low-cost cabinets and eliminate the need for expensive, temperature-controlled enclosures. When compared with competitive solutions, service providers can realize savings ranging from approximately $20,000 to over $200,000 per site by deploying the Saber-4400, avoiding costs that range from heat exchanger upgrades or air conditioning installation to the construction of entire new pads, shelters, buildings and sites.

“All Americans need affordable broadband, and DZS is proud to be part of the enablement process supporting our leading-edge partner Bonfire,” said Andrew Finkelstein, Senior Vice President, North America Sales, DZS. “We at DZS find exceptional synergy with broadband innovators like Bonfire who value agility, technology leadership, and scalable, open solutions that bring the best broadband experiences to their customers. Bonfire’s sole mission is focused on helping deliver digital equity by bringing affordable high speed connectivity to all who want it, through open access technology and we are delighted to partner with them to bring their growing line-up of ambitious projects to fruition and help close the digital divide.”

As Bonfire and other broadband leaders deliver next-generation broadband services at the network edge, highly flexible, massively scalable, multi-vendor, “deploy anywhere” DZS solutions like the DZS Saber-4400 are redefining the economics of middle mile and edge optical transport, enabling modular operational models that outpace traditional approaches to bridging the digital divide. Governments around the world have allocated more than $120 billion aimed at closing the digital divide. Transport solutions like the DZS Saber-4400 are both eligible and ideally suited for these programs, including the $1 billion Middle Mile Grant (MMG) program that will begin awarding grants to hundreds of U.S. based operators in the coming months and the $42.5 Broadband Equity Access and Deployment (BEAD) Program, which will begin awarding funding in mid-to-late 2023.

This informative webinar discusses how the DZS Saber-4400 platform can change the economics of middle mile deployments.

For more information on DZS solutions, visit https://dzsi.com.

About Bonfire Infrastructure Group

Bonfire Infrastructure Group is a family of companies that exist to eradicate digital inequality through the power of superior broadband planning, engineering, construction, and fiber operations. We believe that broadband is for all—not for some. In providing affordable broadband, we drive the economic health and vitality of communities by increasing job opportunities, improving education, and enhancing healthcare. By utilizing and optimizing existing technologies, embracing innovation, and leading by example, we can transform our digital landscape.

About DZS

DZS Inc. (Nasdaq: DZSI) is a global leader of access, optical and cloud-controlled software defined solutions.

DZS, the DZS logo, and all DZS product names are trademarks of DZS Inc. Other brand and product names are trademarks of their respective holders. Specifications, products, and/or product names are all subject to change.

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and our future results that are subject to the safe harbors created under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements reflect the beliefs and assumptions of the Company’s management as of the date hereof. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” variations of such words, and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are only predictions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. The Company’s actual results could differ materially and adversely from those expressed in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, those risk factors contained in the Company’s SEC filings available at www.sec.gov, including without limitation, the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. In addition, additional or unforeseen affects from the COVID-19 pandemic and the global economic climate may give rise to or amplify many of these risks. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made. DZS undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements for any reason.

For further information see: www.DZSi.com.

DZS on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dzs_innovation

DZS on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/DZSi/

CONTACT: Press Inquiries: Kenny Vesey, Thatcher+Co. Mobile: +1.973.518.3644 Email: kvesey@thatcherandco.com