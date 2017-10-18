Breaking News
Home / Top News / Bonnefield Completes Additional Financing Round, Exceeds Half-Billion in Assets Under Management

Bonnefield Completes Additional Financing Round, Exceeds Half-Billion in Assets Under Management

Posted by: Nasdaq NewsFeed in Top News 11 mins ago

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bonnefield Financial Inc. has completed a second round of financing for its Bonnefield Canadian Farmland LP IV.  A new $70 million commitment from a large Canadian pension plan brings the total committed capital for LP IV to $130 million, and this total is expected to grow further in the coming months.

“This new commitment from one of Canada’s largest institutions shows the attractiveness of Bonnefield’s business model,” said Tom Eisenhauer, Bonnefield’s CEO.  “Canadian farmers use our long-term, farmland sale-leaseback solutions to grow, reduce debt, and help transition their farm to the next generation.  At the same time, our approach produces consistently attractive, low-risk, low-volatility returns for investors. And best of all, it enables us to ensure prime farmland across Canada is protected for farming use.”

With the new commitment to LP IV, Bonnefield’s total assets under administration now exceed $500 million across three active funds. “Our asset growth is the result of strong interest from both institutional and high-net-worth investors in farmland as an attractive, inflation-hedging investment,” said Eisenhauer. “Bonnefield’s scale has enabled us to assemble the most diversified, highest-quality farmland portfolio in Canada, with approximately 100,000 acres coast-to-coast, farmed by  70 Canadian farm families who grow a broad range of crops including grains, pulses, vegetables, potatoes, fruit, and specialty crops.”

About Bonnefield

Bonnefield is Canada’s foremost provider of land-lease financing for farmers, dedicated to preserving “farmland for farming” across Canada. We partner with progressive, growth-oriented Canadian farmers to provide farmland leasing solutions to help them grow, reduce debt and finance retirement and succession. Bonnefield and its farmland funds are 100% Canadian owned and controlled. Our investors are Canadian individuals and institutional investors who are committed to the long-term future of Canadian agriculture. www.bonnefield.com

Bonnefield Financial is headquartered in Toronto, Canada with offices in Ottawa. For more information visit www.bonnefield.com, follow @Bonnefield or contact:

Lisa Courtney Lloyd
[email protected]

Nasdaq NewsFeed

Nasdaq NewsFeed

GlobeNewswire, a Nasdaq company, is one of the world's largest newswire distribution networks, specializing in the delivery of corporate press releases financial disclosures and multimedia content to the media, investment community, individual investors and the general public.
Nasdaq NewsFeed

Latest posts by Nasdaq NewsFeed (see all)

Risk Disclaimer - By using this web site you agree to its terms and conditions. All materials, including but not limited to articles, directories, photos, lists, etc., on this website are the sole property of ForexTV or the respective copyright holders and are intended for informational/educational purposes using hypothetical and sometimes anecdotal illustrations. The unauthorized use of any and all materials is prohibited and restricted by copyright law. Any use of materials on this site must be approved in advance by ForexTV. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts. Forex (or FX or off-exchange foreign currency futures and options) trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for every investor. The value of currencies may fluctuate and investors may lose all or more than their original investments. Risks also include, but are not limited to, the potential for changing political and/or economic conditions that may substantially affect the price and/or liquidity of a currency. The impact of seasonal and geopolitical events is already factored into market prices. The leveraged nature of FX trading means that any market movement will have an equally proportional effect on your deposited funds and such may work against you as well as for you. Past results are no indication of future performance. Information contained this web site is intended for informational purposes only and was obtained from sources believed to be reliable. Information is in no way guaranteed. No guarantee of any kind is implied or possible where projections of future conditions are attempted.

© Copyright ForexTV 2017, All Rights Reserved.