ROWLETT, Texas, March 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bonsai Tattoo Removal is a rising laser tattoo removal practice in Rowlett, Texas that specializes in removing and fading unwanted tattoos. The laser practice uses the advanced Astanza Duality and Zimmer Cryo cooling machine to deliver safe treatments, unmatched results, and comfortable treatments for patients of all skin types. Bonsai Tattoo Removal hopes to give customers a second chance by erasing regretful tattoos and making room for new artwork.

“Bonsai Tattoo Removal is dedicated to helping others feel comfortable and happy in their skin,” said Daniel Broome, owner. “Oftentimes, we grow out of the artwork we put on our body when we were younger, and they no longer represent who we are today. That’s been my personal experience. Tattoos are a great form of expression, but sometimes tattoos don’t turn out how we hope–or we evolve, the tattoo is no longer in style, or we find something that better represents what we want to express. Bonsai Tattoo Removal is here to help the growing number of people searching for a clean slate or those interested in improving their art with a cover-up. Our Astanza Duality laser paired with the Zimmer Cryo will surely give Rowlett residents and neighboring cities the best laser tattoo removal treatment experience and results!”

The Astanza Duality is a Q-switched Nd:YAG laser that boasts intense peak power and ultra-quick pulse duration for successful ink shattering and fast fading. The Duality’s 1064 nm and 532 nm wavelengths target a wide range of tattoo colors and can safely treat all skin types, including darker skin types IV through VI. Bonsai Tattoo Removal also uses the Zimmer Cryo cooling machine to numb the skin throughout the treatment. The skin is cooled with freezing air at -30ºC before, during, and after treatment for the most comfortable laser application. In addition to alleviating the skin, the Zimmer Cryo also reduces unwanted risks of thermal injury.

“Bonsai Tattoo Removal combines knowledge, skill, technology, and customer care to deliver the best laser tattoo removal experience,” said Joshua Walsh, Astanza Account Representative. “We are very happy to have the Astanza Duality provide outstanding results to the greater Rowlett area.”

To celebrate its grand opening, Bonsai Tattoo Removal is offering 20% off all treatments for anyone who books their first appointment in March. Call (214) 972-3979 or email bonsaitattooremoval@gmail.com to schedule a free consultation.

About Bonsai Tattoo Removal

Bonsai Tattoo Removal is a laser tattoo removal practice focusing on removing unwanted ink with advanced laser technology. They provide complete tattoo removal, partial tattoo removal, and tattoo fading in preparation for a cover-up. The veteran-owned and operated company performs treatments by certified laser technicians who received training from New Look Laser College, the world’s leading laser tattoo removal training program.

Bonsai Tattoo Removal offers free consultations, special promotions, and discounted treatment packages. For more information, visit https://bonsaitattooremoval.com/, call (214) 972-3979, or follow them on Instagram and Facebook. Bonsai Tattoo Removal is located at 3902 Industrial St, Rowlett, TX 75088.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to delivering cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, MeDioStar, PicoStar, and DermaBlate systems, Astanza offers an unbeatable partnership through The Astanza Experience, which is made of the Business Builder System, 3-Business Day Service Guarantee, and Lifetime Training and Support. Together, these components give Astanza clients a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services to achieve success in this growing field. Astanza is an award-winning company that has received several accolades from leading industry organizations, including MyFaceMyBody and Aesthetic Everything. They are also certified as a Great Place to Work and ranked #47 on Fortune’s 2022 Best Places to Work in Texas™ and #49 on Fortune’s Best Workplaces in Health Care™.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX, with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/. Connect with Astanza on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.